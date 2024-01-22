"I was a big fan of Serena Williams and always probably will be" - Linda Noskova raves about American after reaching Australian Open QF

Linda Noskova reached the quarterfinals of the 2024 Australian Open on Monday (January 22) after 19th-seeded Elina Svitolina was forced to retire midway through their Round-of-16 match due to a back injury.

Noskova, who had never gone past the second round of a Major tournament until this week, has enjoyed a breakout run in Melbourne. The Czech teen overcame a set deficit to beat World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the third round.

Speaking to the press following her victory, Linda Noskova was asked about her favorite players. In response, the 19-year-old disclosed that she idolized Serena Williams in her early years, owing to the latter's playing style and off-court persona.

The World No. 50 then spared a word for Elina Svitolina, praising the Ukrainian's all-court game. She also expressed disappointment at how the 29-year-old's Melbourne campaign ended, saying:

"Well, when I was younger, I didn't really watch tennis as much as... But I think when I kind of got into it, I was a big fan of Serena. I always am and always probably will be. I like her style a lot and the way she carries herself and the person that she is. She's definitely on top of my charts.

"I would actually say that Elina might have been one of them as well. I like her style a lot. She can change the direction or the rhythm of the game really good, so I was always really appreciated of such a player that can go on the net or can do slice. I was counting on this a little for today. Unfortunately, we didn't really get to know each other on court today, but maybe next time when we will play each other."

Linda Noskova has reached two finals on the WTA Tour

2023 Adelaide International 1 - Day 8

Linda Noskova had begun last year ranked outside of the women's top 100. The Czech announced herself to the tennis universe at the 2023 Adelaide International last January; she had to qualify for the main draw, following which she recorded wins over Ons Jabeur and Victoria Azarenka to reach her maiden final on the WTA Tour.

Even though Noskova came up short agaist Aryna Sabalenka in the championship match, her campaign at the WTA 500 tournament set the tone for the rest of her 2023 season. The Czech teen soon broke into the top 50 rankings, before reaching a second career final at the 250-level event in Prague six months later.

Linda Noskova is set to make her debut inside the WTA top 30 rankings by virtue of her performance in Melbourne. The Czech will face the unseeded Dayana Yastremska for a place in the semifinals on Tuesday (January 23).

