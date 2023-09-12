"I was a bit shocked, I couldn't breathe" - Coco Gauff expresses disbelief after US Open victory, revisits her emotions during championship point

Coco Gauff recently expressed her disbelief at winning her maiden Grand Slam at the 2023 US Open.

Gauff defeated the current World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling three-setter (2-6, 6-3, 6-2) in the final to become the first American teenager to win the US Open since Serena Williams in 1999.

Gauff’s victory was also a historic moment for American tennis, as she became the first homegrown woman to win the US Open since Sloane Stephens in 2017.

"It’s still crazy. I don’t think it’s digested. Like even last night, I was telling myself, you’re a Grand Slam champion, and I’m like, it doesn’t feel real at all," Gauff said during an appearance on the Today show.

The 19-year-old also recalled the moment when she lay down on the court after winning the final point, saying it felt like everything hit her at once.

"It felt like it hit all at once because I didn't want to tell myself it was match points on the match points. I didn't want to start shaking. So when it happened and it like finally, then it was over. So I was a little bit shocked and I couldn't breathe either," she said.

Gauff’s US Open triumph has catapulted her to number three in the world rankings, making her the highest-ranked American woman in tennis. She also achieved World No. 1 rankings in doubles with her partner Jessica Pegula.

"I feel like this is a big achievement, but honestly, I feel like I've been so used to this" - Coco Gauff on handling the limelight after US Open win

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open

Coco Gauff spoke about her expectations for increased public attention following her US Open victory.

In her press conference after the US Open finals, the 19-year-old said that she has become accustomed to the limelight over the years, and she is now prepared for what is to come.

“I feel like this is a big achievement, but honestly, I feel like I've been so used to this since I was basically 15 years old in high school, doing online school, just used to it,” she said.

“I mean, I'm sure it might be a much bigger scale now because of this achievement, but I'm ready. I mean, I embrace it. I know how to keep my peace but also embrace all of this around me,” she added.

Coco Gauff also expressed her satisfaction with how she has handled the attention since turning pro in 2018 at the age of 14.

“It's just crazy the amount of things that I have heard or seen about myself, but I'm really happy of how I've been able to manage it all,” she said.