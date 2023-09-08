"I called him a loser and he deleted my comment" - Taylor Fritz defends girlfriend Morgan Riddle against derogatory comments after US Open exit

Taylor Fritz recently came to his girlfriend Morgan Riddle's defense after she was subjected to criticism over her conduct during his matches at the 2023 US Open.

Riddle, a social media influencer, frequently travels with the American to support him during his matches around the world. She was by his side during his campaign at the New York Major as well, cheering him on from the player’s box alongside his team and family.

However, she was subjected to criticism from an irate fan, comedian Ben Forte, who accused her of prioritizing content for her social media platforms over showing her support for Fritz during matches.

"This girl pisses me off. This is the worst girlfriend in tennis. This is Taylor Fritz’s girl. She cares more about her YouTube vlog than she does her boyfriend winning a point. Look my eyes are bloodshot. I am angry. Cause every match she sits there – no emotion, no fight. If you’re not gonna cheer for me in my box, I am not touching yours," he said in a TikTok video.

Sharing a clip from Fritz's quarterfinal defeat against Novak Djokovic at the US Open, Forte criticized Riddle for failing to cheer on the American when he expressed his frustration after losing a point.

"This is so f*cked up. This is that girl again. So, he’s gonna miss this backhand here. Boom. He’s mad, he’s angry. He needs encouragement. He needs anything, but this look right here. Come on! F*cking stand by your man. Oh she’s all upset, cause ‘There goes my vlog.’ F*ck you," he ranted.

He also posted a clip from Riddle’s vlog, showing her making her way to one of Carlos Alcaraz’s matches at Flushing Meadows.

"Unacceptable. You better be coming to my matches and my matches only. If I f*cking see you in the stands for Alcaraz, we’re done. You put that in the vlog, okay? We’re done," he said.

Taylor Fritz promptly defended Riddle against the undue criticism, expressing satisfaction with her and his team's conduct during his matches.

"It's annoying if my team cheers for me when I miss, I want some support when I win big points and they always give it," he commented.

He also mentioned that Forte had deleted his comment where he had called the comedian a "loser."

"I called him a loser and he deleted my comment," he posted.

Taylor Fritz exits US Open 2023 after eighth consecutive defeat against Novak Djokovic

Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz advanced to the quarterfinals of the US Open for the first time in his career after making it through four rounds without dropping a set. The American took on Novak Djokovic for a place in his maiden Grand Slam semifinal.

However, the American was unable to progess past the last eight as Djokovic claimed a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 victory in two hours and 34 minutes. With his win, the Serb improved his perfect record against Fritz to 8-0 and extended his winning streak against American players to 30.

Following his win over Taylor Fritz, the 23-time Grand Slam champion will lock horns with Ben Shelton for a place in the final at Flushing Meadows.