Alexander Zverev admitted that he didn't want to play Rafael Nadal and also said that none of the other top seeds would have wanted to be in his shoes. The response was sparked when the German was asked about the possible changes that could be brought to the draw system.

Zverev will take on Nadal to kick things off at the Roland Garros. While the German is seeded fourth, the Spaniard exercised his protected ranking to enter the draw, rendering him unseeded. This meant that there was a possibility that he could have played a top seed in the first round which is exactly what happened.

During his pre-tournament press conference, Alexander Zverev was asked if a system should be implemented that considered the quality of players like Nadal while making the draws. The German responded by asking the reporter how such a system would be made.

He also admitted that none of the other top seeds like Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz or himself would have wanted to face the Spaniard in the opening round.

“Yeah but how are you gonna do that? I don't know how, of course, I can guarantee you Novak didn't want to play Rafa in the first round, Alcaraz didn't wanna play him, Jannik didn't wanna play him, I don't wanna play him in the first round, but it is how it is,” Alexander Zverev said.

Zverev mentioned how the lack of matches played led to Nadal's exit from the top rankings and is what has formed this far-from-ideal situation. However, he has accepted that he couldn't change anything and is now excited for his match.

“Umm… he has been out injured, he hasn't played a lot of tennis, his ranking is where it is. Of course, it's not ideal but at the same time, you know there's nothing you can do, and umm… everybody now is excited for a tough battle and tough first round and I think he's excited and I am excited for it," the German said.

"I wanted to play Rafael Nadal again in my career" - Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal

In the aforementioned press conference, Alexander Zverev also said that he wanted to play Rafael Nadal once again in his career as he didn't want leaving the court in a wheelchair to be his final memory while playing the Spaniard.

"It is the way it is, I mean, obviously, to be very honest, I wanted to play Rafa again in, you know, in my career in his career because I didn't want my last memory of me playing against Rafa to be me leaving the court on a wheelchair," Zverev said.

Nadal and Zverev last played each other in the semifinals of the French Open in 2022 where the German tore his ankle ligaments and was forced to retire.

The two have faced one another ten times so far, with the King of Clay leading 7-3 in the head-to-head. Whoever out of the two comes out on top in Paris, will face either David Goffin or GIovanni Mpetschi Perricard in the second round.

