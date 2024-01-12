"I hope people feel closer to me right now" - Aryna Sabalenka on sharing her story and vulnerable moments on Netflix's Break Point

Defending Australian Open women's singles champion Aryna Sabalenka recently opened up on the experience of sharing her life story with Netflix for their Break Point series.

Sabalenka was born on May 5, 1998, in Minsk, Belarus. She was raised by her parents with her younger sister Tonechka. In a tragic turn of events, she lost her father Sergy, who was also an ice hockey player, in November 2019.

The World No. 2 recently featured in the second season of Netflix's Break Point and detailed her tennis journey over the years with the support of her family. During the pre-tournament press conference at the Australian Open 2024, she weighed in on her shooting experience.

"When I was talking about my family and just my story, every time I was about to cry because it's not an easy topic for me. But I'm happy that everyone who watched it, they know my story. I think that's important for me and my family. Just in general it's important for people to know the story," Aryna Sabalenka said.

The 25-year-old stated that she nevertheless enjoyed the time with Netflix's team and was happy to raise the curtains over her personal life.

"But it was a great time for Netflix to join my team and film it and show people that we are also struggling a lot, that there is not only amazing moments, and we are not only having fun, there is something we are working on and we are struggling with. It's always up and downs," she said.

Sabalena hoped that the series would allow her fans to understand her better.

"I'm open person. For me, it's not that hard to speak about my life and just tell my story. For me, was important to share my story with the people. I hope that people feel closer to me right now and they understand myself better. I don't know. I think that's something really important," she added.

A look into Aryna Sabalenka's Australian Open 2023 triumph

Aryna Sabalenka

The 2023 Australian Open triumph was Aryna Sabalenka's first at the Grand Slams. She defeated Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the final to lay her hands on the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup silverware for the first time.

Sabalenka's campaign Down Under in 2023 began with a straightforward win over the Czech Republic's Tereza Martinvoca in the opening round. The fifth seed further registered victories over Shelby Roger and Elise Mertens in the second and third rounds, respectively.

The Belarusian took down Belinda Bencic in the fourth round and outdid Donna Vekic in the quarterfinals. She trumped Magda Linette in the semifinals to set up the summit clash with Elena Rybakina. Interestingly, she didn't drop a single set in the tournament before the final.