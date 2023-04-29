"I'd love to know what Queen Jelena Ostapenko thinks about this" - Tennis fans divided over ATP's decision to drop line judges for electronic calls

The ATP’s latest technology-forward decision has garnered mixed reactions from tennis fans.

On Thursday, April 28, the ATP’s official website released an official statement revealing its decision to adopt Electronic Line Calling Live (ELC Live). Electronic calls are already in use at a few ATP tournaments as well as the hardcourt Grand Slams in Melbourne and New York.

However, as per the new announcement, the technology is expected to be implemented tour-wide from 2025 onwards. This entails that line judges will be completely replaced by the electronic line calling system.

The ATP stated that the decision has been made in an effort to maintain accuracy and consistency across tournaments, match courts and surfaces. Tennis fans, however, are divided over the new update.

One fan welcomed the decision, declaring the judges to be incompetent when compared to the technology and opined that most judges in tennis are worse than those in baseball.

Poor calls from line umpires during crucial moments in matches have led to numerous controversies in the past. More recently, a bad call during the Monte-Carlo Masters meeting between Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti caused an uproar among fans.

“Huge fan of the ATP switching all line calls electronically…most line judges are worse than MLB umpires and that’s saying something,” the fan said.

Another fan expressed disappointment about the changing tennis culture.

“Lines people are a part of the game. Shame that this is happening,” one fan said.

Yet another fan wished for 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko’s take on it, given her dislike for the electronic system.

“I'd love to know what Queen Jelena Ostapenko thinks about this,” the fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Richard Ings : 🇷🇺 stop attacking 🇺🇦 @ringsau



Officials play(ed) such an important role in tennis.



People who love the game and dedicated themselves to learning the art of umpiring.



But technology has erased them from the game.



It’s sad but inevitable. @crosscourt1 End of an eraOfficials play(ed) such an important role in tennis.People who love the game and dedicated themselves to learning the art of umpiring.But technology has erased them from the game.It’s sad but inevitable. @crosscourt1 End of an eraOfficials play(ed) such an important role in tennis. People who love the game and dedicated themselves to learning the art of umpiring. But technology has erased them from the game. It’s sad but inevitable.

abbiemc @abbiemc Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil Via ATP:



"The ATP has announced Tour-wide adoption of Electronic Line Calling Live (ELC Live) from 2025. The advanced officiating technology covers all court lines for ‘out’ calls throughout matches, a role traditionally carried out by on-court line judges." Via ATP:"The ATP has announced Tour-wide adoption of Electronic Line Calling Live (ELC Live) from 2025. The advanced officiating technology covers all court lines for ‘out’ calls throughout matches, a role traditionally carried out by on-court line judges." Good, now they have to invest properly in the systems to maintain consistency and accuracy. That will totally happen right twitter.com/reemabulleil/s… Good, now they have to invest properly in the systems to maintain consistency and accuracy. That will totally happen right twitter.com/reemabulleil/s…

Flugge @Schwixxx @ReemAbulleil As expected, but i hate the decision @ReemAbulleil As expected, but i hate the decision

Rhiannon Potkey @RPotkey AP Sports @AP_Sports



by @howardfendrich The ATP will use electronic line calls for all “out” calls in all matches beginning in 2025. Each match still will be overseen by a chair umpire, but line judges will no longer be present on court.by @howardfendrich apne.ws/QNkFytZ The ATP will use electronic line calls for all “out” calls in all matches beginning in 2025. Each match still will be overseen by a chair umpire, but line judges will no longer be present on court.by @howardfendrich apne.ws/QNkFytZ I feel bad for current tennis officials, but considering the lack of people wanting to do the job anymore, especially young potential officials, this is the best thing. twitter.com/ap_sports/stat… I feel bad for current tennis officials, but considering the lack of people wanting to do the job anymore, especially young potential officials, this is the best thing. twitter.com/ap_sports/stat…

Del🇪🇺 mastodon.world/@Stroppa_Del @Stroppa_Del Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil Via ATP:



"The ATP has announced Tour-wide adoption of Electronic Line Calling Live (ELC Live) from 2025. The advanced officiating technology covers all court lines for ‘out’ calls throughout matches, a role traditionally carried out by on-court line judges." Via ATP:"The ATP has announced Tour-wide adoption of Electronic Line Calling Live (ELC Live) from 2025. The advanced officiating technology covers all court lines for ‘out’ calls throughout matches, a role traditionally carried out by on-court line judges." Next will be AIs collecting balls, cleaning up courts, then the umpires, and eventually the players. twitter.com/ReemAbulleil/s… Next will be AIs collecting balls, cleaning up courts, then the umpires, and eventually the players. twitter.com/ReemAbulleil/s…

sascha Bajin @BigSascha ATP announced only electronic line calling from 2025. What you guys think about this? I always loved the line judges and some drama that comes with a close call. Specially on clay. No more moments like this ☹️ Comment on how you feel. ATP announced only electronic line calling from 2025. What you guys think about this? I always loved the line judges and some drama that comes with a close call. Specially on clay. No more moments like this ☹️ Comment on how you feel. https://t.co/9QVDOLS0CD

15lovetennis stay strong for 🇺🇦 @15lovetennis Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil Via ATP:



"The ATP has announced Tour-wide adoption of Electronic Line Calling Live (ELC Live) from 2025. The advanced officiating technology covers all court lines for ‘out’ calls throughout matches, a role traditionally carried out by on-court line judges." Via ATP:"The ATP has announced Tour-wide adoption of Electronic Line Calling Live (ELC Live) from 2025. The advanced officiating technology covers all court lines for ‘out’ calls throughout matches, a role traditionally carried out by on-court line judges." Not sure it will solve the main problem: the basic disagreement. You can't argue with the machine but someone will always argue with the result 🤷 twitter.com/ReemAbulleil/s… Not sure it will solve the main problem: the basic disagreement. You can't argue with the machine but someone will always argue with the result 🤷 twitter.com/ReemAbulleil/s…

Aentschy @AentschyR twitter.com/tennischannel/… Tennis Channel @TennisChannel ATP going all electric calls by 2025 so rip to these moments 🥹 ATP going all electric calls by 2025 so rip to these moments 🥹😭 https://t.co/s9E5dmaalI Don’t worry, we will still have those moments when the system says the ball was in and the mark clearly shows it was out. Don’t worry, we will still have those moments when the system says the ball was in and the mark clearly shows it was out. 😈 twitter.com/tennischannel/…

A look back at Jelena Ostapenko's claims about the electronic calling system after ATP's latest decision

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2023 Australian Open

Jelena Ostapenko has been one of the most vocal players to express her displeasure with the electronic line calling system.

At the 2023 Australian Open, Ostapenko received backlash for her frequent disagreement with the calls made by Hawkeye. Nonetheless, the Latvian maintained her position and stated that the system was making inaccurate calls. She also criticized the technology’s delayed responses.

"I'm not really happy with the system they are using. But I cannot do anything about it, because it is the way as it is," Ostapenko said at the Australian Open.

"First of all, they are really late sometimes. You already hit the ball, and then you hear 'Out,' which is normally not the way it is with the line umpires. And second of all, some balls were [a lot out] not a little out. They were a bit out and they were not called."

The former World No. 5, however, received fan support after her accusations were seemingly validated when the system’s wrong calls had to be corrected by chair umpires on a few occasions during Indian Wells.

Thankfully for Jelena Ostapenko, the WTA hasn’t yet announced a switch to an electronic system similar to the ATP.

