Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle was conspicuous by her absence during his recent tournament appearances in Atlanta and Washington, D. C. The American tennis star has now hilariously told her partner why he didn’t mind her not being in the stands.

Morgan Riddle, a social media influencer, was last seen with Taylor Fritz at the Wimbledon Championships. The 2022 quarterfinalist suffered a shock second-round defeat to Mikael Ymer at the grasscourt Major this time around. The couple, however, extended their stay as Riddle fulfilled her duties in a new role as an official fashion presenter at SW19.

Following Wimbledon, Fritz commenced his North American hardcourt campaign sans his girlfriend. He contested the Atlanta Open, where he clinched his sixth career title, and his second this year. The World No. 9 followed it with a semifinals appearance at the recently concluded Citi Open in Washington, D. C.

Taylor Fritz is currently in Toronto gearing up for his opening match at the 2023 Canadian Open. The American has reunited with his girlfriend of three years after spending a few weeks apart.

During a recent fan interaction on social media, Morgan Riddle was asked how the top-ranked American felt about her not being in the stands at the previous two events. Fritz, who was in the vicinity, responded by saying that he ideally does not like being separated from the 26-year-old.

The recently crowned Atlanta Open champion, however, hilariously added that he did not fret over her absence since it did not affect his results.

“I’d normally be pretty upset about it but I did well, so,” the 2022 Indian Wells champion jokingly said.

“As long as he’s winning lol,” Morgan Riddle hilariously added on her Instagram story.

Riddle on Instagram

"Traveling on tour is way too isolating" – Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle on her bond with other tennis players' girlfriends

Riddle cheering for Fritz at the 2023 Australian Open

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle regularly accompanies him as he tours around the world, competing. The social media influencer also often documents her touring life with the American and keeps the fans updated through vlogs and posts on social media.

During her recent social media interaction, Riddle confessed that touring life can be isolating.

When a fan asked if it is difficult for tennis players’ girlfriends to become friends due to their partners’ on-court rivalries, she stated that the friendships are in fact needed.

“Is it hard to become friends with other tennis wags since your bfs all compete?” a fan asked.

“Not at alllll. Traveling on tour is way too isolating! Gfs are needed,” she responded, sharing a group picture of her with Frances Tiafoe and Sebastian Korda’s girlfriends Ayan and Ivana.

Riddle on Instagram

Riddle will now be seen cheering from the stands as eighth seed Taylor Fritz starts his Canadian Open campaign against Ugo Humbert in the second round on Wednesday. The American received a bye in the opener.