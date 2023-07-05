Tennis fans have not taken kindly to Stefanos Tsitsipas drawing a comparison between Novak Djokovic's lifestyle and that of Rafael Nadal.
In a recent interview, Tsitsipas lauded Djokovic's impeccable dietary routines and disciplined lifestyle which allowed him to avoid injuries. In contrast, the Greek asserted that the injury-prone Nadal had not been as successful in managing his routines.
“I have observed his routines and seen how professional he is at what he does. It's completely normal that he's playing at this level. I don't want to say anything bad about Nadal, but he has different routines that have cost him his career with injuries and I know why these things happen,” he said , as per SDNA.
“Novak has avoided it, his diet is the most incredible in tennis, his recovery is the most advanced I have seen, so I also take some elements and add them to my own tennis. I think that's also why he's going so strong at an age where you'd think your level would drop, which is normal,” he added.
A fan defended Nadal by pointing to his 22 Grand Slam titles and questioned Tsitsipas' authority to criticize the Spaniard given that the Greek was yet to win a Major.
"Ending with 22 Grand Slams after costing himself his career due to injuries outside his control is not too bad tbh. Tsitsipas sure talks a lot for someone with zero Grand Slams. What U believe me if I told U Ruud has more GS finals than Tsitsipas?" the fan tweeted.
"I'd say 22 grand slams was worth it," another fan chimed in.
Another fan twisted the Greek's words, suggesting that his relationship with Paula Badosa is costing him his career at the moment.
"I don’t want to say anything bad about Stefanos but he has a weird relationship that is currently costing him his career," the fan commented.
Here are a few more fan reactions to Stefanos Tsitsipas' controversial comments:
How Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas have fared at Wimbledon 2023 so far
Four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic made a strong start to his campaign at SW19, as he aims to equal Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles. The Serb put on a clinical performance to defeat Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4) in a rain-interrupted encounter in the first round.
Djokovic will be up against Jordan Thompson in the second round on Wednesday, July 5. Thompson secured a comeback win over Brandon Nakashima to book his spot against the Serb.
Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas commenced his Wimbledon 2023 campaign against Dominic Thiem. The Austrian claimed the first set 6-3 before the rain played spoilsport and forced play to be suspended. The match currently stands at 4-3 in the second set, with Tsitsipas leading.
What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here