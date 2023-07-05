Tennis fans have not taken kindly to Stefanos Tsitsipas drawing a comparison between Novak Djokovic's lifestyle and that of Rafael Nadal.

In a recent interview, Tsitsipas lauded Djokovic's impeccable dietary routines and disciplined lifestyle which allowed him to avoid injuries. In contrast, the Greek asserted that the injury-prone Nadal had not been as successful in managing his routines.

“I have observed his routines and seen how professional he is at what he does. It's completely normal that he's playing at this level. I don't want to say anything bad about Nadal, but he has different routines that have cost him his career with injuries and I know why these things happen,” he said , as per SDNA.

“Novak has avoided it, his diet is the most incredible in tennis, his recovery is the most advanced I have seen, so I also take some elements and add them to my own tennis. I think that's also why he's going so strong at an age where you'd think your level would drop, which is normal,” he added.

A fan defended Nadal by pointing to his 22 Grand Slam titles and questioned Tsitsipas' authority to criticize the Spaniard given that the Greek was yet to win a Major.

"Ending with 22 Grand Slams after costing himself his career due to injuries outside his control is not too bad tbh. Tsitsipas sure talks a lot for someone with zero Grand Slams. What U believe me if I told U Ruud has more GS finals than Tsitsipas?" the fan tweeted.

W @www_ww___ @TheTennisLetter Ending with 22 Grand Slams after costing himself his career due to injuries outside his control is not too bad tbh. Tsitsipas sure talks a lot for someone with zero Grand Slams. What U believe me if I told U Ruud has more GS finals than Tsitsipas? @TheTennisLetter Ending with 22 Grand Slams after costing himself his career due to injuries outside his control is not too bad tbh. Tsitsipas sure talks a lot for someone with zero Grand Slams. What U believe me if I told U Ruud has more GS finals than Tsitsipas?

"I'd say 22 grand slams was worth it," another fan chimed in.

BeverlyAMG @beverlys_face @TheTennisLetter I'd say 22 grand slams was worth it @TheTennisLetter I'd say 22 grand slams was worth it

Another fan twisted the Greek's words, suggesting that his relationship with Paula Badosa is costing him his career at the moment.

"I don’t want to say anything bad about Stefanos but he has a weird relationship that is currently costing him his career," the fan commented.

Funsmash @Funsmash2 @TheTennisLetter I don’t want to say anything bad about Stefanos but he has a weird relationship that is currently costing him his career @TheTennisLetter I don’t want to say anything bad about Stefanos but he has a weird relationship that is currently costing him his career

Here are a few more fan reactions to Stefanos Tsitsipas' controversial comments:

Jorge @JORGESCCP1966 @TheTennisLetter if the price for 22 slans is what Nadal paid I think it was cheap @TheTennisLetter if the price for 22 slans is what Nadal paid I think it was cheap

sarvesh ayre @ZiddiMercury @TheTennisLetter Conveniently ignoring the Muller Weiss syndrome that Rafa was born with which cascaded into his playing style taking a toll on other parts of his body. Sureeeeee @TheTennisLetter Conveniently ignoring the Muller Weiss syndrome that Rafa was born with which cascaded into his playing style taking a toll on other parts of his body. Sureeeeee

SIG/ RAFA NADAL IS THE GOAT! @SIGFxpro @TheTennisLetter Stef then why dont u do same routine like Novak & win a slam. If not..just concentrate on your love life buddy.. cause spoiler alert : u aint winning a slam! @TheTennisLetter Stef then why dont u do same routine like Novak & win a slam. If not..just concentrate on your love life buddy.. cause spoiler alert : u aint winning a slam!

. @ItzzZain10



Stick to making tiktoks as that is the only thing keeping you relevant nowadays amigo 🥰 The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Stefanos Tsitsipas on Nadal & Djokovic:



“I don't want to say anything bad about Rafa, but he has different routines that have cost him his career with injuries.. Novak has avoided it, his diet is the most incredible in tennis, his recovery is the most advanced I’ve seen” Stefanos Tsitsipas on Nadal & Djokovic:“I don't want to say anything bad about Rafa, but he has different routines that have cost him his career with injuries.. Novak has avoided it, his diet is the most incredible in tennis, his recovery is the most advanced I’ve seen” https://t.co/bu3fqYLTIc Rafa at your age had completed the Career Golden Slam, and that too with a chronic foot injury, which wasn't even related to his style of playStick to making tiktoks as that is the only thing keeping you relevant nowadays amigo 🥰 twitter.com/TheTennisLette… Rafa at your age had completed the Career Golden Slam, and that too with a chronic foot injury, which wasn't even related to his style of play 😂Stick to making tiktoks as that is the only thing keeping you relevant nowadays amigo 🥰 twitter.com/TheTennisLette… https://t.co/H5EBqbrqiP

No_One @saurabhvadukia @TheTennisLetter Honestly I don't want to say bad about Roger Federer but whoever copied his one handed backhand are doomed because they are not gifted like him and cannot manage weaker shot. Guys like Stef will only win GS if Alcaraz, rune, sinner misses Grandslam caz of some woodoo @TheTennisLetter Honestly I don't want to say bad about Roger Federer but whoever copied his one handed backhand are doomed because they are not gifted like him and cannot manage weaker shot. Guys like Stef will only win GS if Alcaraz, rune, sinner misses Grandslam caz of some woodoo

Swish 🍒 @Zwxsh



He's won the same amount of titles over the past 12 months as Arthur Ashe who died 30 years ago.



I think the guy who has won over 100 professional tennis titles has done alright. The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Stefanos Tsitsipas on Nadal & Djokovic:



“I don't want to say anything bad about Rafa, but he has different routines that have cost him his career with injuries.. Novak has avoided it, his diet is the most incredible in tennis, his recovery is the most advanced I’ve seen” Stefanos Tsitsipas on Nadal & Djokovic:“I don't want to say anything bad about Rafa, but he has different routines that have cost him his career with injuries.. Novak has avoided it, his diet is the most incredible in tennis, his recovery is the most advanced I’ve seen” https://t.co/bu3fqYLTIc And Stefanos Tsitsipas has made more Tiktoks than he's won games since grass season started.He's won the same amount of titles over the past 12 months as Arthur Ashe who died 30 years ago.I think the guy who has won over 100 professional tennis titles has done alright. twitter.com/TheTennisLette… And Stefanos Tsitsipas has made more Tiktoks than he's won games since grass season started.He's won the same amount of titles over the past 12 months as Arthur Ashe who died 30 years ago.I think the guy who has won over 100 professional tennis titles has done alright. twitter.com/TheTennisLette…

DURACELL @kah_pmarinho the man is the best in everything, i mean, inside and outside court… stephano who?? @TheTennisLetter Cost what???? His career?the man is the best in everything, i mean, inside and outside court… stephano who?? @TheTennisLetter Cost what???? His career? 😂😂😂 the man is the best in everything, i mean, inside and outside court… stephano who??

NotMeUs💕Bruuuuce💘Rafa.Give☮️aChance @dhartk @TheTennisLetter Well only one of them has a medical condition & was told in 2005 they'd never be able to play tennis, missed 15 slams bec said condition affected other body parts, has the most Slam wins in finals v other 2 and is still 1 from the slam leader. @TheTennisLetter Well only one of them has a medical condition & was told in 2005 they'd never be able to play tennis, missed 15 slams bec said condition affected other body parts, has the most Slam wins in finals v other 2 and is still 1 from the slam leader.

. @MB50CT3 @TheTennisLetter Medvedev's son says the wildest things. Medvedev needs to ground him. @TheTennisLetter Medvedev's son says the wildest things. Medvedev needs to ground him.

How Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas have fared at Wimbledon 2023 so far

Novak Djokovic advances to the second round at Wimbledon 2023

Four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic made a strong start to his campaign at SW19, as he aims to equal Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles. The Serb put on a clinical performance to defeat Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4) in a rain-interrupted encounter in the first round.

Djokovic will be up against Jordan Thompson in the second round on Wednesday, July 5. Thompson secured a comeback win over Brandon Nakashima to book his spot against the Serb.

Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas commenced his Wimbledon 2023 campaign against Dominic Thiem. The Austrian claimed the first set 6-3 before the rain played spoilsport and forced play to be suspended. The match currently stands at 4-3 in the second set, with Tsitsipas leading.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes