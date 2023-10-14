"I’d skip the menu for once" - Alexander Zverev’s girlfriend Sophia Thomalla playfully mocks his sushi-making skills ahead of Japan Open 2023

Alexander Zverev’s girlfriend Sophia Thomalla recently joked about his sushi-making skills ahead of the 2023 Japan Open.

Zverev, ranked No. 10 in the world, is hoping to bounce back from his disappointing first-round exit at the Shanghai Masters, where he lost to Roman Safiullin in straight sets, 3-6, 1-6. The 26-year-old has two titles to his name this season and is aiming to secure his spot in the ATP Finals in Turin later this year.

The German is currently in Tokyo for the upcoming ATP 500 event but he took some time off to learn how to make sushi with fellow player Felix Auger-Aliassime.

On Saturday, October 14, Zverev posted a series of photos on Instagram showing him and Auger-Aliassime taking sushi lessons from a chef in Tokyo. The two players looked focused and determined as they rolled and cut the rice and fish, while the chef supervised them.

"Eat at your own risk 🍣🥢😅," Zverev captioned the post.

Thomalla was quick to respond with a playful remark accompanied by a cry-laughing face emoji:

"I’d skip the menu for once 😂."

Sophia Thomalla on Instagram

Alexander Zverev will start his campaign at the 2023 Japan Open on Monday, October 16. He is seeded third behind Taylor Fritz and Casper Ruud.

Alexander Zverev to face Jordan Thompson in Japan Open opener

Alexander Zverev at the 2023 China Open

Alexander Zverev will begin his quest for his third title of the season when he takes on Australia's Jordan Thompson in the first round of the 2023 Japan Open on Monday.

Zverev has had a solid season so far, winning two titles at the Hamburg Open and the Chengdu Open. He also reached the semifinals at the French Open, Dubai, Geneva, Halle, Cincinnati, and Beijing along with the quarterfinal appearances at the US Open and Bastad Open. The German has a 49-23 win-loss record so far this season.

Thompson, on the other hand, is ranked 62nd in the world and has not won a title yet. His best result this year was reaching the final of the Libema Open in June, where he lost to Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor in three sets, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (3), 3-6. He also made it to the quarterfinals at Newport, Washington, and Chengdu.

Thompson's most recent tournament was also the 2023 Shanghai Masters, where he suffered a three-set defeat to Terence Atmane, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, in the opening round. He has an 18-20 win-loss record so far this season.

This will be the second meeting between Zverev and Thompson, with the former winning their previous encounter at the 2017 Citi Open in three sets. The winner of this match will either face Ben Shelton or an unnamed qualifier.