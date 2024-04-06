"I don’t know anything about how Rafael Nadal's doing; I’m worried" - Carlos Alcaraz uncertain about playing doubles with compatriot at Paris Olympics

Carlos Alcaraz has expressed uncertainty over the chances of playing doubles with fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal at the Paris Olympics 2024 due to the 22-time Grand Slam champion's fitness issues.

Nadal has competed in only one tournament, which is the Brisbane International, since returning to the court this year after nursing a hip injury for 11 months. He earned two wins in Brisbane over the likes of Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler but bowed out with a loss at the hands of Jordan Thompson in the third round.

Nadal was supposed to fly to the Australian Open a few days after the Brisbane event but, unfortunately, tore a hip muscle while playing against Thompson and returned home. Since then, he has withdrawn from two Masters 1000 tournaments, including the one at Indian Wells Gardens and the other at Monte-Carlo Country Club, citing bodily struggles.

Nadal is rumored to partner with Alcaraz to represent Spain in the doubles category at the upcoming Paris Olympics. The 20-year-old, however, is skeptical about the association materializing given his potential partner's inability to turn up for tournaments.

Alcaraz recently received the Spanish Sportsman of the Year award from King Felipe VI at the Royal Palace of El Pardo in Madrid for his performances in the calendar year 2022. The World No. 3 interacted with the media after the royal ceremony and shed light on the prospects of playing doubles with Nadal.

"At the moment, I don't know anything about his condition, or how he [Rafael Nadal] is doing. Obviously, as a Spaniard and a tennis player, I'm worried about that. Let's see how he and I get there, in the end there are still four months left. Anything can happen, but I hope it can happen," he said, as quoted by Tennis Majors.

"I have seen Rafael Nadal a lot on TV; I have grown up watching him play" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz confessed his admiration for Rafael Nadal when the two clashed in a Las Vegas exhibition match-up organized by Netflix in March. In a conversation with the media persons last month, Alcaraz recollected his childhood memories, saying:

"I have seen him a lot on TV. I have grown up watching him play."

The World No. 3 continued:

"And any personal experience with him has been incredible. I would have loved to share more time with Rafa. I try to enjoy every day that I meet him and cross paths with him, and learn to the maximum."

Alcaraz prevailed over Nadal 3-6, 6-4, 14-12 in the friendly held in Las Vegas. On the ATP Tour as well, Alcaraz has defeated the 37-year-old once in the quarterfinal of the 2022 Madrid Open but has lost twice to him — at 2022 Indian Wells (SF) and 2021 Madrid Masters (Round of 32).

