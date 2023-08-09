"I was not expecting that" - Bianca Andreescu reacts to Frances Tiafoe hitting high notes in Canadian National Anthem challenge

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu recently gave a hilarious reaction to Frances Tiafoe’s rendition of the Canadian national anthem at the National Bank Open in Toronto.

The video, posted by the official National Bank Open account, showed some of the top players in the men’s draw attempting to remember the words and sing the anthem in tune on Tuesday, August 8.

"It sounds like these 🎾 players picked the right career 🎤😂. Listen to the @atptour rendition of “O Canada” 🇨🇦⤵️," the post read.

National Bank Open @NBOtoronto players picked the right career



Listen to the @atptour rendition of “O Canada” pic.twitter.com/S50RJHOWNW It sounds like theseplayers picked the right careerListen to the @atptour rendition of “O Canada”

The video began with Holger Rune, Matteo Berrettini, and Tiafoe looking hopeless and holding their heads, clearly not ready for the task.

Carlos Alcaraz started with the first line, followed by Felix Auger-Aliassime, Casper Ruud, and Gabriel Diallo continuing the song. Tiafoe then tried to go on, reaching the high notes before laughing at his performance.

Stefanos Tsitsipas also participated before the Canadians, Milos Raonic, Vasek Popisil, and Alexis Galarneau finished the anthem. Although they knew the words, the video amusingly ended with their voices totally out of harmony with each other.

The former US Open champion reshared a video on her Twitter account, joking that she was not expecting his performance.

"I was not expecting that @FTiafoe 😂😂😂😂😂," Andreescu wrote on Twitter.

Andreescu’s campaign at the Canadian Open came to an abrupt end on Wednesday, August 9, as she suffered a straight-set loss to Camila Giorgi of Italy. The Canadian star was unable to match the aggressive and consistent play of Giorgi, who prevailed 6-3, 6-2 in just over an hour.

Frances Tiafoe suffers first-round exit at Canadian Open

Frances Tiafoe at National Bank Open Toronto

World No. 10 Frances Tiafoe was knocked out of the Canadian Open in the first round by former finalist Milos Raonic on Tuesday.

The Canadian, who is ranked 545th after missing most of the season due to injury, rallied from a set down to beat Tiafoe 6-7(12), 7-6(4), 6-3 in a match that lasted nearly three hours.

The match was also marred by a controversial incident in the first-set tie-break when Tiafoe touched the net after hitting a return that bounced twice on Raonic’s side. The chair umpire ruled that the point should go to Tiafoe, as Raonic had not made an attempt to play the ball.

Raonic protested vehemently and smashed his racquet in frustration, but the decision stood.

Milos Raonic will now face Japanese Taro Daniel in the second round. Frances Tiafoe, who reached the semifinals of the US Open last year, will hope to bounce back at the Cincinnati Masters next week.