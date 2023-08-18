Coco Gauff made an honest admission about the immense crowd support she received during her recent Cincinnati Open match, which preceded Novak Djokovic’s clash against Gael Monfils.

On Friday, August 17, home favorite Coco Gauff took on Czech Republic’s Linda Noskova in the third round of the Cincinnati Open. Gauff played in front of a packed crowd on Centre Court as she secured an emphatic 6-4, 6-0 win in the all-teenage clash that lasted one hour and two minutes.

Following her win, the World No. 5 addressed the spectators. She thanked the home crowd for coming out in large numbers to support her. Gauff, however, hilariously teased them by saying that she was aware that they flooded in to watch Novak Djokovic and Gael Monfils, who were to take the court right after her.

“It’s even more crowded that my first match yesterday. Probably because Novak Djokovic’s after me, to be honest… and Gael! And Gael too, so,” she said, laughing. “But you know, I am glad that you guys are cheering for me tonight.”

Coco Gauff received a bye in the opening round and kicked off her campaign in the second round against Mayar Sherif on Wednesday. At the time, she conversely played after Novak Djokovic on the Centre Court. The American confessed that she felt like an opening act this time around.

“I feel like, you know, when I played the first night match and there’s like, you know, the big star after me, I feel like I am the opening act,” she said.

While the crowd insisted that it wasn’t the case, Gauff took no offense in the situation and justified it by mentioning Novak Djokovic’s outstanding resume.

“No, no, no. It feels like that. I mean, come on. The guy has I don’t know how many Grand Slams. I am at zero right now,” she joked.

Gauff further revealed her ambition of becoming the “main act” in the future.

“So, I am the opening act, but maybe one day I’ll be the main act,” she said.

Expand Tweet

Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic enter the 2023 Cincinnati Open quarterfinals

Coco Gauff recently won her fourth career title at the 2023 Citi Open in Washington, D. C.

Coco Gauff is riding high on her success in the lead-up to the 2023 US Open. The 19-year-old recently won her biggest career title yet at the WTA 500 in Washington, D. C. She followed it with a quarterfinal appearance at the WTA 1000 in Montreal.

Gauff is now through to the final eight of the Cincinnati Open as well. This is the first time that the American has made it to the quarterfinals at the event. She will now face Jasmine Paolini for a spot in the semifinal.

Novak Djokovic, too, is through to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Cincinnati Open. The Serb, who was previously banned due to his unvaccinated status, is contesting his first event in the US after two years.

The two-time Cincinnati Open champion booked his spot in the final eight with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Gael Monfils. Doing so, the World No. 2 extended his head-to-head lead to a staggering 19-0 against the French veteran.

Djokovic will now face home favorite Taylor Fritz for a spot in the semifinal.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis