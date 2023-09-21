"I filmed a lot more videos laughing and smiling in the past" - Naomi Osaka looks back on old clip, reminisces about the time spent with her team

Naomi Osaka took a trip down memory lane as she reminisced about her early days on the WTA tour by posting an old video of her team enjoying a buggy ride at a professional tournament.

The 25-year-old expressed surprise at the amount of old videos that she had on her phone in her Instagram story. In the caption, she claimed that she used to be far more carefree when she was just starting her career on the tour.

She then informed her fans that she would be making it a "goal" to document her life on tour and share more such videos going forward.

"So I was randomly going through my old videos and I was kinda shocked how many laughing vids I took lol. I realized I filmed a lot more videos laughing and smiling in the past and I'm making it a goal to film again and not be so scared to post," she wrote on social media.

Naomi Osaka, a few years ago, had claimed that she felt "ungrateful" for not enjoying her life as a tennis player.

"I was thinking waking up every day, for me, I should feel like I'm winning. Like, the choice to go out there and play, to go see fans is an accomplishment. I'm not sure when along the way I started desensitizing to that... I felt like I was very ungrateful for that," she had said in 2021.

The Japanese star's experience as a professional was also affected by her run-ins with the media. She had decided that she wouldn't participate in any of the mandatory press conferences at the 2019 French Open, as she felt that journalists often put a burden on player's mental health.

"I'm not going to do any press during Roland Garros. I've often felt that people have no regard for athletes' mental health... We've often sat there and been asked questions that we've been asked multiple times or asked questions that bring doubt in our minds and I'm just not going subject myself to people that doubt me," she wrote on Twitter back then.

Naomi Osaka eyes comeback to tennis at Australian Open 2024

Naomi Osaka poses with the 2021 Australian Open trophy

Naomi Osaka, who has been on a time-out from tennis since September last year, gave birth to a baby daughter earlier in July. The former World No. 1 had recently disclosed her plans to make a comeback at next year's Australian Open.

"I'm definitely going to perform well and be a better player than I have been last year," Naomi Osaka said in an interview earlier this year. "For me, my results just made me want to try harder and be the best that I can be. I’ll be competing in Australia next year."

The 25-year-old has already started polishing her strokes, as evidenced by a few reels that she uploaded on her Instagram handle. She also made an appearance at the US Open earlier this month to watch the quarterfinal match between Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev.

Naomi Osaka has won four Major titles in her career — reigning supreme at the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021 and the US Open in 2018 and 2020. She also spent 21 weeks as the women's World No. 1 in 2019.

