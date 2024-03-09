"I get a bit jealous... I see her just smacking winners" - Alex de Minaur discloses he envies girlfriend Katie Boulter’s "firepower" on court

Alex de Minaur recently admitted to feeling jealous of his girlfriend Katie Boulter because of her powerful shot-making on the court.

De Minaur and Boulter have enjoyed decent success in 2024 thus far. Boulter has clinched her first WTA 500 title by winning the San Diego Open a few days ago.

Similarly, de Minaur too has lifted a trophy with a second successive triumph at the Acapulco Open. In the 2024 season thus far, he has played 20 matches and clinched 16 victories.

Most recently, he defeated Japan's Taro Daniel 6-1, 6-2 in his opener at the Indian Wells Masters. After the win, the Aussie sat down for a chat with Tennis Channel and talked about his love life among various other things.

De Minaur has been seeing Boulter since the year 2020. The duo are often seen cheering each other on during their respective on-court battles. The Aussie hilariously disclosed that seeing Boulter hit winners on will on the court makes him feel jealous.

"I don't know how she [Katie Boulter] feels but when I'm watching her play, I'm constantly… I get a little bit jealous, if I'm honest, because I see her just smacking winners left and right and I'm like, 'Jeez I wish I had that firepower in my game'," Alex de Minaur said. [at 3:38]

De Minaur noted that he, on the other hand, relied heavily on his legs.

"I see her play the game and it just looks so easy and I'm out here running side to side, grinding for every point, having to work, she just goes out there, slaps a couple of winners, and plays great tennis. But it is nerve-wracking for sure," the 25-year-old added.

Alex de Minaur to clash with Alexander Bublik at Indian Wells Masters 2024 next

Alex de Minaur

Alex de Minaur will lock horns with Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in a Round-of-32 clash on Sunday, March 10, at the Indian Wells Masters 2024. Bublik went past Shang Juncheng 6-4, 6-1 in his opener.

It will be de Minaur's third meeting overall with Bublik as he maintains a 2-0 lead over the latter in their head-to-head record. Notably, both his duels against the 20th seed were played in the year 2021.

Alex de Minaur's first win over Alexander Bublik relatively came easy as the latter retired in the final of the Antalya Open, trailing 2-0 in the first set. He trounced Bublik again a few months later at the Barcelona Open with a 7-6(3), 6-2 win.