"I got spanked Taylor Fritz" - YouTuber David Dobrik reacts to being trounced by American in fun pickleball battle ahead of Laver Cup

Ahead of the upcoming 2025 Laver Cup, Taylor Fritz tried his hand at a slightly different sport. The American tennis pro traded his racquet for a pickleball paddle to play against YouTuber David Dobrik.

Ad

On Monday, Dobrik shared glimpses of his match with Fritz. As expected, the American was way good and humbled Dobrik, who, despite coming up with trick shots, couldn't overcome the challenge of the professional tennis star.

"I got spanked Taylor Fritz," the YouTuber wrote.

Dobrik's Instagram story

Even Fritz was left impressed with Dobrik's skills, suggesting he should consider playing tennis.

Ad

Trending

"this guy's good he should play Tennis," Dobrik wrote in his Instagram story.

Dobrik's Instagram story

David Dobrik is from Košice, Slovakia. When he was around six years old, his family moved to Vernon Hills, Illinois. He rose to fame first on Vine (a short video app), then transitioned to YouTube. His content is around comedic vlogs, pranks, challenges and collaborating with friends (often known as the "Vlog Squad"), plus some celebrity cameos, like the one with Taylor Fritz.

Ad

Taylor Fritz headlines Team World squad for 2025 Laver Cup

With all four Grand Slams completed, the action shifts to dynamic tournaments like the 2025 Laver Cup, where the best in the world take on the best players from Europe. The 8th edition of the Laver Cup will be held September 19-21, 2025, at the Chase Center, San Francisco. It will be the first time the tournament is organized on US West Coast.

Ad

World No. 5 Taylor Fritz headlines Team World's squad, which also includes Alex de Minaur, Francisco Cerúndolo, Joao Fonseca, Alex Michelsen and Reilly Opelka. Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul were initially part of Team World. However, due to injuries, they were replaced by Michelsen and Opelka. Recently, Frances Tiafoe also withdrew and was subsequently replaced by de Minaur.

Fritz, who made his Laver Cup debut at Geneva 2019, will play the fifth edition of the tournament this week. Talking about the tournament, he said:

Ad

“What made me want to be part of the Cup was the team energy and the team chemistry. I’ve always loved these team events where you’re cheering for the other guys. I just really wanted to be part of Team World.”

Fritz also spoke about playing under the guidance of team captain Andre Agassi. The American tennis star is looking forward to learn under the tennis legend.

Ad

“I’m excited to have him on the court and just kind of hear what he has to say, hear from another legend,” Fritz said.

It remains to be seen if Fritz and Team World can get back the Laver Cup title after losing it last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More