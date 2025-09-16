"I got spanked Taylor Fritz" - YouTuber David Dobrik reacts to being trounced by American in fun pickleball battle ahead of Laver Cup

Ahead of the upcoming 2025 Laver Cup, Taylor Fritz tried his hand at a slightly different sport. The American tennis pro traded his racquet for a pickleball paddle to play against YouTuber David Dobrik.
On Monday, Dobrik shared glimpses of his match with Fritz. As expected, the American was way good and humbled Dobrik, who, despite coming up with trick shots, couldn't overcome the challenge of the professional tennis star.
"I got spanked Taylor Fritz," the YouTuber wrote.
Even Fritz was left impressed with Dobrik's skills, suggesting he should consider playing tennis.
"this guy's good he should play Tennis," Dobrik wrote in his Instagram story.
David Dobrik is from Košice, Slovakia. When he was around six years old, his family moved to Vernon Hills, Illinois. He rose to fame first on Vine (a short video app), then transitioned to YouTube. His content is around comedic vlogs, pranks, challenges and collaborating with friends (often known as the "Vlog Squad"), plus some celebrity cameos, like the one with Taylor Fritz.
Taylor Fritz headlines Team World squad for 2025 Laver Cup
With all four Grand Slams completed, the action shifts to dynamic tournaments like the 2025 Laver Cup, where the best in the world take on the best players from Europe. The 8th edition of the Laver Cup will be held September 19-21, 2025, at the Chase Center, San Francisco. It will be the first time the tournament is organized on US West Coast.
World No. 5 Taylor Fritz headlines Team World's squad, which also includes Alex de Minaur, Francisco Cerúndolo, Joao Fonseca, Alex Michelsen and Reilly Opelka. Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul were initially part of Team World. However, due to injuries, they were replaced by Michelsen and Opelka. Recently, Frances Tiafoe also withdrew and was subsequently replaced by de Minaur.
Fritz, who made his Laver Cup debut at Geneva 2019, will play the fifth edition of the tournament this week. Talking about the tournament, he said:
“What made me want to be part of the Cup was the team energy and the team chemistry. I’ve always loved these team events where you’re cheering for the other guys. I just really wanted to be part of Team World.”
Fritz also spoke about playing under the guidance of team captain Andre Agassi. The American tennis star is looking forward to learn under the tennis legend.
“I’m excited to have him on the court and just kind of hear what he has to say, hear from another legend,” Fritz said.
It remains to be seen if Fritz and Team World can get back the Laver Cup title after losing it last year.