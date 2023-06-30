“I guess me and the Kid Venus from 1997 are still the same”: Venus Williams' hilarious tennis bag throwback

American tennis legend Venus Williams recently took to social media to share a funny anecdote from her early days in the sport. She posted a throwback picture of herself holding a mirror in her tennis bag during her first Wimbledon season.

In her post, Venus expressed disbelief at the fact that she used to travel to tournaments with a large mirror in her bag.

“I can't believe I traveled with such a huge mirror in my tennis bag,” Williams wrote.

However, she mentioned that she still keeps a mirror in her bag, but now it's a much smaller one that she uses in case she gets something in her eye and needs to take a closer look.

Venus also acknowledged that some traits have remained constant from her 1997 self to the present. She humorously noted that she and "Kid Venus" are still the same.

“I guess me and the Kid Venus from 1997 are still the same,” Williams added.

Her fans were delighted by her post, admiring her beauty, which has seemingly remained unchanged compared to her younger self. It's evident that Williams knew how to stay in style even at a young age, something that has been a feature throughout her career.

Apart from her fashion choices, Williams' desire to win has remained constant. Her determination to succeed has been a driving force throughout her career.

Venus Williams' remarkable Wimbledon comeback and pursuit of success at 43

Venus Williams prepares for Wimbledon

Venus Williams is gearing up for the upcoming Wimbledon. She recently participated at the Libema Open, where she made her long-awaited comeback after recovering from a hamstring injury, which she sustained in January.

Williams also had an impressive outing at the Birmingham Classic, where she defeated Camila Giorgi in the first round before falling to Jelena Ostapenko in the second. At 43 years old, Venus continues to inspire the world with her incredible performances.

The match against Ostapenko lasted approximately two and a half hours, and although it was a tough loss for Venus, she demonstrated her skill and determination throughout, and won the second set. She had control of the match but couldn't quite secure the victory. Nevertheless, she remains an incredible athlete to watch, and at her age, she is undoubtedly a living legend.

Williams expressed her excitement about getting back to training.

"So much preparation goes into getting to that winning moment. It’s a tremendous amount of hard work but it’s still got to be fun," Venus Williams wrote in the caption.

