“I guess Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic lost to a flop” - Nick Kyrgios hits back at Grayson Waller after WWE star's teasing

Nick Kyrgios recently responded to Grayson Waller's challenge and also to the WWE star's remarks calling him a flop.

Waller recently captured the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship alongside compatriot Austin Theory at WrestleMania XL in a Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match. Post his win, the Australian had a chat with Jon-Bernard Kairouz where he was asked which other Australians Waller would want to see in WWE.

The 34-year-old said Nick Kyrgios' name, who has been missing in action for a long time due to a wrist injury, mentioning the online beef between the two. The Australian Tag Team was trolled by influencer Joey Swoll, who berated the two for getting angry at another gym member for coming in front of their camera in a video. Kyrgios also agreed with Swoll's opinion which caused an online battle.

"I think there's a lot cuz I think with Australian athletes they're entertaining. You see the ones with banter, you know Nick Kyrgios for example, who isn't a fan of me and Austin Theory right now. He saw a video we did with Joey Swoll recently and uh Nick wasn't very happy with our attitude in the gym."

The WWE star called Kyrgios a hypocrite due to the 28-year-old's on-court antics before challenging him to a Tag Team match and asking him to find a partner.

"Imagine Nick Kyrgios of all people doing tantrums on the tennis court every week is upset at us being in the gym getting upset someone walking in front of the camera. That's the pot calling the kettle black but Kyrgios has said some stuff before, I got a championship lad you ain't got too many, maybe you come find me huh how's that sound? Go find some flop tennis tag partner I got my boy Austin Theory, I ain't stressed one bit."

Waller then gave Kyrgios a backhanded compliment where he initially called him one of the best Australian athletes of all time before going on to call him a bit of a flop.

"But he's a skinny dude. They have to run around a lot, in fantastic shape obviously, one of the best Australian athletes, one of the best Australian sportsmen of all time but a bit of a flop."

Kyrgios responded to Waller's comments where he complimented fellow Australian before mentioning a few of his own achievements including wins over Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

"Good job on the championship brother! Putting Australia on the map. ❤️🧨 love the banter… I’ve won a couple titles in my career haha and I guess Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have all lost to a flop 😂😮"

Nick Kyrgios on Instagram

Nick Kyrgios invites Thanasi Kokkinakis to take on Grayson Waller and Austin Theory

Nicky Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis

Nick Kyrgios has sent out an invite to his childhood friend Thanasi Kokkinaki, with whom he won the Australian Open 2022, to join him for the potential WWE match.

Kyrgios responded to Grayson Waller's Tag Team challenge on his Instagram Story where he invited Kokkinakis to join him to take on 'A-Town Down Under' (Waller and Theory's Tag Team name)

"LETS GET IT @the_kokk1 LETS GET THIS TAG TEAM MATCH SORTED"

Kyrgios's Instagram Story

