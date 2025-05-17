"I hate reporters";"They're idiots" - Fans outraged as Carlos Alcaraz reminded of Paris Olympics loss to Novak Djokovic ahead of Italian Open final

Carlos Alcaraz is gearing up for the Italian Open final against Jannik Sinner, but fans were disappointed when a reporter reminded the Spaniard about his heartbreaking loss against Novak Djokovic in the Olympics final. The Spaniard had to settle for a silver medal in Paris in August 2024.

Ad

In the semifinal at the Italian Open, third seed Alcaraz got the better of eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 7-6. This was the second time in a month that the Spaniard defeated the Italian after registering an impressive win in the Monte-Carlo Masters final.

After advancing to the final in Rome, Alcaraz conducted a press conference with reporters. Surprisingly, before his big final against the World No. 1, the 22-year-old was reminded about one of the biggest losses of his career.

Ad

Trending

A reporter brought up that Novak Djokovic plans to play until the 2028 Olympics and reminded Alcaraz that, in his documentary, he called the loss to Djokovic in the Paris Olympics final the most painful of his career. The reporter then asked Alcaraz for his thoughts on Djokovic's plans.

An X account shared the video of the interaction, with the caption:

"Why are you reminding him of his olympic defeat before the final😑"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many fans agreed with this and slammed the reporters for their question.

"Because they're idiots who are so lazy at their job they repeat themselves every tournament. They should get kids asking questions, it'll be more interesting," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I hate reporters," another fan wrote.

"They’re so jealous," a third fan wrote.

Here are some more fans slamming the reporters for their questions to Carlos Alcaraz.

"Sometimes I wish Carlos cussed the media out each time they ask him stupid questions," one fan wrote.

"He had to waffle cause the straight answer is "lady are you okay?" 😭" another fan wrote.

Ad

"Some of these things are intentional," yet another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz is preparing to face Sinner for the 11th time on tour. The four-time Grand Slam champion currently leads their head-to-head 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz makes his feelings known about playing against Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Italian Open final

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the Six Kings Slam 2024 - Source: Getty

After Carlos Alcaraz defeated Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinal of the Italian Open, Jannik Sinner had yet to complete his semifinal match against Tommy Paul. Speaking about the potential of playing against the World No. 1, Alcaraz claimed it was "always a battle" against him.

Ad

"I’ve been watching his matches. His level is really high right now. Every time that I play against him is always a battle, is always really, really tough. I kind of enjoy that as well. But if I play him in the final it would be even more challenging playing against him at home with the people behind him supporting him," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Ad

Soon after, Sinner mounted an impressive comeback to defeat Tommy Paul 1-6, 6-0, 6-3, setting up his 11th career meeting with Alcaraz. This will be only their third showdown in a final, with Sinner winning the title in Umag in 2022 and Alcaraz taking the championship in Beijing last year.

Alcaraz has won their last three encounters. Sinner will be aiming to snap that streak in front of his home crowd on Sunday, May 18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis