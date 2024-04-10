Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz recently joked with Jannik Sinner about the 22-year-old's visit to a race this season as they met at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Carlos Sainz, who recently won the Australian Grand Prix just two weeks after undergoing surgery for appendicitis, was present when Jannik Sinner faced off against Sebastian Korda in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Sinner came into the Monte-Carlo Masters in fine form after reaching a career-high of No. 2 on the ATP rankings. Sinner got the better of Korda with scores of 6-1, 6-2 to qualify for the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Following the match, the Monte-Carlo Masters's official X account (formerly Twitter) posted a video featuring Sinner and Sainz. Sinner asked the Spaniard if he watched tennis, and Sainz responded with a smile that he was right behind him, pushing for him.

“Do you watch some tennis?,” Sinner asked

“Yes, watching you, right behind you. Pushing for you,” Sainz responded

Carlos Sainz then asked Sinner if he was coming to any race this year. The Italian responded that he would try but he wasn't sure because of his participation at Roland Garros.

"Are you coming to any race this year?" Sainz asked. "We're trying, you know, there's Roland Garros now," Sinner responded.

Sainz then suggested, "Maybe come even if it's just one Sunday," to which Sinner replied, "If it goes badly, I'll come obviously but." Sainz responded, "I hope that you don't come.”

Jannik Sinner claims to have a playing style similar to Sebastian Korda's

Jannik Sinner at the Miami Open 2024

While speaking to the press after his match against Sebastian Korda, Sinner stated that his style of play was similar to Korda's.

He admitted that they weren't playing like clay court specialists as they preferred playing on hard courts. Sinner added that it's always tough to play at the Monte-Carlo Masters but is happy with his performance.

"I think me and Sebi have similar game styles, so we are not playing like the classic clay-court specialists, we like to play quite flat, But I moved quite well in these conditions. Every year it is tough to come here and perform well but I am happy with the performance. Let's see what is coming in the next round, it is always great to be back here.”

The Monte-Carlo Masters second-round match between Korda and Sinner was the duo's third encounter on the ATP tour. Sinner has now won two of those meetings. He will next face Jan-Lennard Struff in the Round of 16 on Thursday.