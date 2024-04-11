"I hope Rafael Nadal listens to me and doesn't retire until 2025" - Dominican No. 1 Nick Hardt

Rafael Nadal has inspired an entire generation of players and Dominican No. 1 Nick Hardt is one of them.

Hardt — who recently lifted his first Challenger title in Barcelona — told Punto de Break that Nadal was an idol for him growing up. He also expressed hopes of playing against the Spanish legend once.

"Playing with Rafael Nadal [who] has been an idol for me. Before he retires, I would like to be able to play a match against him," Nick Hardt said.

The top Dominican player expressed his desire for Nadal not to retire during this year's French Open, suggesting that he believes Nadal still has at least one more season of competitive play in him.

"I hope he doesn't retire this year at Roland Garros," Nick Hardt said. "I hope he has one more season left."

Notably, Nadal has been battling injuries for the last year-and-a-half and has not played on the ATP Tour consistently. He played only one tournament this season — the Brisbane International — back in January, only to suffer a minor hip injury.

Acknowledging Nadal's recent challenges, Hardt expressed understanding that it would be tough for the 22-time Major champion to continue if he wasn't in top form before reiterating his desire for his idol to keep playing until 2025.

"I see it as difficult... difficult but not impossible," the Dominican said of the possibility of Rafael Nadal playing another season. "I hope Rafa listens to me and he doesn't retire until 2025."

Nick Hardt picks Novak Djokovic over Rafael Nadal in GOAT debate

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at the 2021 French Open.

When pressed to name tennis' (GOAT) greatest of all time, Nick Hardt opted for Novak Djokovic over Rafael Nadal.

The Dominican said while he would love for Nadal or Roger Federer to be the GOAT, Djokovic's numbers, including his weeks as the World No. 1 and Grand Slam count, give him a clear edge.

"Well, the numbers speak for themselves," Nick Hardt said. "Obviously, I would like Rafa or Roger to be the GOAT, but the numbers say that Djokovic is taking this distinction for all his No. 1 weeks and his Grand Slam titles. Right now, indisputably, Novak is the GOAT."

After winning the 2022 Australian Open and securing his 21st Grand Slam title, Nadal briefly surpassed Djokovic and Federer. However, Djokovic has since reclaimed the lead, currently holding 24 Majors.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here