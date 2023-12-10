Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have recently been spotted driving around Miami in Tesla's new Cybertruck, drawing a variety of amused reactions from tennis fans.

After announcing the electric pick-up truck for the first time as a concept car in 2019, Tesla began delivering finished products to showrooms in the United States last month.

Alexis Ohanian, former Reddit co-founder, was one of the first high-profile celebrities to become owners of the Cybertruck, and even did a full-length video stream of his experience driving around in the car.

On Friday, he and Williams were spotted leaving a party in Florida in their new car, an automobile that has quickly polarized social media users and tech enthusiasts. Sporting a rather unique design, the sharp contours and unique exteriors of the Cybertruck has been widely criticized by many. In some cases, design experts have even expressed concerns about the safety factor of the truck given its structural choices.

In light of all this, fans on X were not elated at the sight of the 23-time Grand Slam champion opting to buy the car for the most part, with one fan joking that it must have been Alexis Ohanian who convinced her to buy the "ugly a** car."

"I know her annoying husband convinced her to buy this ugly a** car," one fan commented.

Another user joked that they were going to pretend like they did not see Serena Williams owning a Cybertruck, saying:

"Oh Serena... this is not it. I'm gonna pretend I haven't seen this."

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"I promised my wife and daughter" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on how he maintains his work-life balance

2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently opened up about how he prioritizes his family to maintain his work-life balance, revealing that he had promised his wife and daughter Olympia that he would be home at 6:00 in the evening every day for family dinner.

The entrepreneur and his team, therefore, schedule their work around that time, as it is "damn near sacred" for him regardless of what else might be happening at that time.

"I promised my wife & daughter I'd be home 6pm every night for family dinner and that time is damn near sacred for me. My team knows that and we schedule around it," Ohanian said.

After giving birth to Olympia in 2017, Williams welcomed her second daughter Adira River Ohanian with Ohanian earlier this year.

