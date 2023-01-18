"I know how to behave; I know how to handle it" - Novak Djokovic optimistic about making history at Australian Open 2023

Novak Djokovic is optimistic about having a successful run at the 2023 Australian Open.

The Serb cruised through his opening round match at the tournament against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena. With a very promising display of tennis, the nine-time Australian Open champion sealed the deal with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 victory.

Novak Djokovic, who is on the quest for a 22nd Grand Slam title and a record tenth title at the tournament Down Under, as well as the World No. 1 crown, stated that the numbers he is vying for don’t intimidate him, having been in such situations before.

“They're just numbers in the end of the day,” Novak Djokovic said, “I mean, I've been in the situations before where I've played for some really big historic things, and I've been blessed to have more success than failures in those particular situations. I know how to behave; I know how to handle it. Let's see how far I can go.”

The 35-year-old also stated that his previous victories and records served as a guiding and motivational factor for him to scale to newer heights.

“I think it's important to try to get as close as possible to the balance between using the possibilities and achievements that are out there as a motivational factor, as a goal-setting type of motivation that will drive you as a guiding star in a way,” Djokovic said.

He also mentioned the importance of putting in the everyday effort and taking things one day at a time was just as important.

“At the same time, balance it with an everyday task so that you have to accomplish in a proper way in order to stay in the present moment, which is when you are able to perform your best - at least in my case,” he said.

"The only time they were here, was back in 2008" - Novak Djokovic ecstatic to have his parents at Australian Open 2023

Novak Djokovic with his family

Novak Djokovic is happy to have his parents cheer for him in the player's box as he chases history at the 2023 Australian Open.

In the post-match press conference, the Serb revealed that his parents had traveled Down Under for the first time in 15 years, mentioning their presence during his first ever Grand Slam title win at the Australian Open in 2008. The Serb said that he was hoping for “another great celebration” accompanied by his parents in 2023.

“I'm really glad to have them here. As I said on the court, the last time they were here, actually the only time they were here, was back in 2008", the Serb said. "We have some great memories and considerations about the time that they spent here together now 15 years ago,” he said, “Yeah, hopefully they can stay all the way, I can stay all the way and we can have another great celebration.”

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : Will Novak Djokovic claim a historic 10th title at Australian Open 2023? Yes No 0 votes