"I don't know if I can still produce some good words" - Dominic Thiem on reaching Kitzbuhel final as he aims for first title since US Open

Dominic Thiem has reflected on his significant win over Laslo Djere at the ongoing Generali Open Kitzbuhel, Austria, as he booked his spot in the final.

Thiem edged out Djere in the semifinals of the ATP 250 in Kitzbuhel on Friday. The Austrian treated his home crowd to an enthralling contest which concluded with a nail-biting finish in the deciding tiebreak.

Thiem saved an astounding five match points against Djere before claiming the victory on his fourth match point. The grueling three-hour and 30-minute battle concluded with a scoreline of 6-7 (3), 7-5, 7-6 (8) in the former's favor.

The 2020 US Open champion thus reached his first tour-level final since 2020. His previous appearance was in the ATP Finals three years ago, when he claimed the runner-up trophy.

Dominic Thiem dealt with a career-threatening wrist injury in 2021 and has struggled to string wins together over the past couple of seasons.

The Austrian was thus ecstatic about his significant achievement in front of his home crowd in Kitzbuhel. He reflected on the win in his on-court interview.

“I don't know if I can still produce some good words,” Thiem said.

“It was probably the longest best-of-three match I've ever played in my life, including when I was a kid. I think even then I didn't play that long for a best of three match,” he noted.

Laslo Djere entered the tournament in red-hot form, on the back of a runner-up finish at the ATP 500 Hamburg European Open last week. Thiem acknowledged the tough challenge posed by his Serbian opponent.

"It was a very tough and intense match. So close - every set, every single game. I knew it straight from the beginning that it would be so close, first three or four games were 20, 25 minutes,” he said.

Thiem expressed happiness about having the home crowd’s support during his first ATP final campaign since his wrist injury.

“It was just an incredible atmosphere again,” the former World No. 3 said, adding, “It's very special today, my first final on the tour since my wrist injury. I couldn't be happier that it's here in Austria at home.”

Dominic Thiem will face Sebastian Baez in the Generali Open final in Kitzbuhel

Dominic Thiem is vying for his first title since the 2020 US Open

En route to the Generali Open final in Kitzbuhel, Dominic Thiem got the better of Facundo Bagnis, Zhang Zhizhen, Arthur Rinderknech, and Laslo Djere.

The Austrian’s ultimate test will be against Argentina’s Sebastian Baez, who has booked his spot after defeating Hamad Medjedovic, Roberto Carballes Baena, Alex Molcan, and top seed Tomas Etcheverry.

In Saturday’s final, Dominic Thiem will vie for his 18th career title and his first since the 2020 US Open.

The Austrian, who is ranked World No. 116, has re-entered the top 100 in the live rankings. He is currently placed on the 89th spot. If he is to win the final, Thiem will re-enter the top 80 in the rankings.