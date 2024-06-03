"I know I probably won't get 7 but maybe just 1": Coco Gauff admits she can't match Chris Evert's French Open legacy, opens up on her bond with legend

Coco Gauff reserved praises for American legend Chris Evert during her post-match press conference at the 2024 French Open. The American sensation also opened up about her bond with Evert.

Gauff has been in sublime form at the Paris Major this year, defeating the likes of Tamara Zidansek and Dayana Yastremska in the opening two rounds without dropping a set. She got herself a place in the Final 8 after defeating Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1, 6-2 in just an hour.

In the press conference after the match, the 20-year-old was informed about the 50th anniversary of Chris Evert's first title at Roland Garros and was asked to share her thoughts on it. Evert is a seven-time winner at the Paris Major, the highest in women's singles.

Coco Gauff acknowledged the American legend's career at Roland Garros while mentioning how great of a feat it was, considering the American's track record (barring Serena Williams) over the years in Paris.

"Yeah, it's obviously a great career and I know well about her record here and yeah, especially you know this is not something like Americans necessarily to do well here. Uh, I think her and Serena are probably one of the few with multiple on there, so, for Americans, so yeah."

The American said that she had the privilege of getting to know the 69-year-old over the last year and mentioned that she would reach out to the players to give them advice. Gauff also wished her the best for her battle with cancer.

"Chrissy (Evert) is a great person. I've gotten to know her over the last year and you know everything that she's dealing with in her personal life"

"I commend her for just being so active in this sport and she reaches out to me a lot and still active in and just trying to make, I don't know if she speaks to a lot of other players but, just helped us that are on tour right now and teaching us from her experience and I wish her all the best and I hope I can maybe get one."

The World No.3 then said that she hopes to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup once in her career. Acknowledging Evert's enduring legacy, she humorously remarked that while she might not be able to match Evert's record of seven wins, she still aims to secure one title.

"I know probably won't get seven but maybe just one, but it's very cool the legacy that she has here."

"Chris Evert's a very, very kind person" - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff

During her post-match press conference at the 2024 Miami Open after the third round, Coco Gauff stated how Chris Evert was a very kind person and how she always tried to keep in touch with the American legend, who is fighting cancer.

"She's a very, very kind person. She texts me sometimes. I always try to text her, especially with the recent news of her illness and everything," she added.

Gauff also mentioned that Evert's messages typically revolved around match advice and casual conversations.

"A lot of her messages are just advice on some matches or just, Good job, How are you doing, regular messages," she said.

Coco Gauff continues her bid to win her first Roland Garros and will face Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals.