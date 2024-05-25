"I know I wouldn’t want Danielle Collins in my draw" - Martina Navratilova backs American as "sneaky" pick to reach SF or final at French Open 2024

Martina Navratilova recently revealed that she is backing Danielle Collins as a "sneaky" contender to reach the semifinals or the final at the 2024 French Open. The American is seeded 11th in the tournament.

Collins, set to retire at the end of this season, is having her best year on the tour. She has already claimed two titles - the Miami Open and the Charleston Open. She also reached the semifinals at the Italian Open and had quarterfinal finishes at the Qatar Open and the ATX Open.

The former World No. 7 is currently competing at the 2024 Internationaux de Strasbourg. Seeded third, she began her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.

Collins defeated Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-2 in her opening match before overcoming Clara Burel 6-1, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, she defeated Anhelina Kalinina 7-6(3), 6-2 to secure her spot in the final where she will face compatriot Madison Keys.

Keys will be aiming for her second title since winning the Eastbourne International last year, whereas Collins will be eyeing her third title in the last two months.

Recently, while speaking about the 2024 French Open draw, 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova talked about Danielle Collins experiencing a purple patch in her career. She stated that the World No. 12 could be a strong contender to reach the semifinals or even the final at Roland Garros this year

Navratilova also expressed that Collins is such a formidable player that she would not want to face her in a draw.

“She [Danielle Collins] would be my pick for a sneaky semifinal or final. I know I wouldn’t want her in my draw,” Navratilova said [via Tennis.com].

Danielle Collins' expected path to French Open 2024 final

Internationaux de Strasbourg - Day 6

Danielle Collins is seeded 11th in this year's French Open. She will begin her campaign at Roland Garros against fellow American Caroline Dolehide.

If Collins advances, she may find herself up against Martina Trevisan in the second round, followed by a potential match with Marta Kostyuk in the third. She can then face fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova in the fourth round to move to the quarterfinals.

Should Danielle Collins make it to the last eight, she could face the two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek. A victory there could lead to a match against compatriot Coco Gauff in the semifinals, with the potential to face off against Elena Rybakina or Aryna Sabalenka in the final.