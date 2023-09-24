"I liked what Coco Gauff said about how other people have bigger problems than when we lose a tennis match, that gave me strength" - Maria Sakkari

Maria Sakkari, the Greek tennis sensation who clinched the 2023 Guadalajara Open championship, recently conveyed her deep admiration for Coco Gauff's words during the US Open. She resonated with Gauff's perspective, emphasizing that losing a tennis match seems inconsequential when viewed in the context of the greater challenges that many individuals encounter. Gauff's outlook profoundly inspired Sakkari.

Maria Sakkari clinched victory at the Guadalajara Open by defeating Caroline Dolehide of the United States 7-5, 6-3 at the Akron Tennis Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.

In a post-match interview after winning the Guadalajara Open on Sunday, WTA No. 9 Maria Sakkari found inspiration in Coco Gauff's words at the US Open, emphasizing the insignificance of tennis losses in the grander scheme of things and the importance of good health.

"I really liked what Coco [Gauff] said at the US Open, about how other people have bigger problems than we have when we lose a tennis match, and she's spot on. I kept thinking about that, and that gave me strength. At the end of the day, it's just a tennis match. I'm healthy, and that's the most important thing." She stated

Coco Gauff achieved her first Grand Slam victory at the 2023 US Open, triumphing over Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. In contrast, Sakkari experienced an early exit from the same tournament, after a straight-sets defeat to WTA No. 71 Rebeka Masarova.

"Maybe I should take a break, I'm suffering on the pitch"- Maria Sakkari contemplated taking a break from tennis after her early exit from the US Open

Maria Sakkari secured her maiden WTA 1000 title at the Guadalajara Open, marking the most significant achievement in her tennis career to date. This victory represented a remarkable turnaround for Sakkari, who, in the previous year's tournament, fell short in the final against Jessica Pegula.

The triumph carried immense significance for Sakkari, especially considering her recent emotional struggles. Not too long ago, Sakkari found herself in tears during a post-match press conference, publicly expressing her desire for a hiatus from tennis. The 28-year-old faced a disheartening 6-4, 6-4 loss to Rebeka Masarova in the first round of the US Open 2023, marking her third consecutive early exit from a Grand Slam event this year.

"Definitely the two previous defeats played a role, I was very nervous, I don't know what I'm going to do, I really don't know... Maybe I should take a break, I'm suffering on the pitch. I can't make a decision now, it's hard. I don't have a clear mind," Sakkari told SDNA after her loss at the US Open.

Following her most recent triumph, the Greek tennis player has now earned the distinction of being the latest WTA athlete to exceed $10 million in career prize money. Her victory in Mexico added $454,500 to her earnings, bringing her total prize money to $10,262,923.