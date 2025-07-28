"I literally die" - Serena Williams & Naomi Osaka unleash inner fangirls as Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour finale sees surprise Destiny's Child reunion

Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka delivered emphatic reactions to Destiny's Child's surprise reunion during the finale of Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour. Both Williams and Osaka, two former WTA no. 1s, are avid fans of Beyonce, who kickstarted her stellar music career as a Destiny's Child member.

Ad

On Saturday, July 26, the finale of Beyonce's hugely successful "Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour" took place at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. At one point during the show, the song "Energy" from the record 35-time Grammy Award-winning artist's 2022 album 'Rennaissance' began playing. Here, former Destiny's Child members Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland joined Beyonce on stage, much to the delight of the fans in attendance.

The trio performed two of Destiny's Child's biggest hits; "Lose My Breath" and "Bootylicious". Later, Beyonce took to Instagram to share a picture of herself alongside Williams and Rowland on the Allegiant Stadium's stage. Former WTA No. 1 and 23-time singles Major champion Serena Williams delivered her reaction in the comments, writing:

Ad

Trending

"I literally die 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌"

Serena Williams' comment on Beyonce's Instagram post featuring a picture of the Destiny's Child reunion (Source: Instagram/beyonce)

Another former WTA No. 1, four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka shared the picture as an Instagram Story and captioned it:

Ad

"🥹❤️"

Naomi Osaka's Instagram Story featuring Beyonce's post (Source: Instagram/naomiosaka)

Serena Williams attended a Cowboy Carter tour show in Paris earlier this year with husband Alexis Ohanian; Naomi Osaka celebrated Beyonce's success at 67th Annual Grammy Awards

Naomi Osaka (left) and Serena Williams (right) at the 2021 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

In June this year, Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian made their way to Paris to watch Beyonce live at a Cowboy Carter tour show that took place in the French capital. The happily married couple later took to social media to share snippets from their memorable experience.

Ad

The American tennis legend shared a combination of pictures and videos on Instagram, with one of the latter featuring her singing enthusiastically to "Love on Top", one of Beyonce's 2011 smash hits. Meanwhile, Ohanian took to X (formerly Twitter), laying bare how awestruck he was to see the pop music sensation performing while being perched on top of a horseshoe prop, which was suspended in the air.

Back in February, Naomi Osaka shared a post on her Instagram Stories, which featured a picture of Beyonce striking a pose with the three awards she received at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline