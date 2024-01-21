"I was a little bit cautious, then I woke up and my daughter is not there" - Daniil Medvedev shares hilarious sleeping incident with daughter Alisa

Daniil Medvedev recently discussed his bedtime routine, mentioning an incident where he once slept in the same room as his then one-year-old daughter, Alisa, and couldn't find her on the bed in the morning.

Medvedev didn't compete in any Australian Open warm-up tournaments because he wanted to rest and spend more time with his family. The Russian defeated Félix Auger-Aliassime in the third round of the tournament on Saturday (January 20), 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

In the post-match press conference, Medvedev discussed his sleeping habits and the challenges of sleeping with his wife and daughter at home. In particular, he shared a story of returning home at 6 AM after dropping someone at the airport.

“That's a big problem, just before I left one morning, we woke up early because we had to take someone to the Airport. We came back it was like 6 in the morning, my wife told me if i wanna sleep I'm gonna go to another room, go sleep in the room where our daughter was,” Daniil Medvedev said (2:45)

The Russian continued by mentioning he was in a half-asleep state for about 30 minutes after lying down there. Upon waking up at around 9, he realized his daughter was no longer there.

Medvedev's wife, Daria, later revealed that Alisa was making gestures at him while he slept, but he was deep asleep to notice. He humorously added that his wife handles nighttime baby duties since he's a heavy sleeper.

“I went there and for the first 30 minutes I was a little bit cautious and sleeping, not sleeping then I wake up 9 (morning) and my daughter is not there. So my wife told me Alisa at one point was like ehh ehh ehh and I was just sleeping. so yeah my wife does all the job at night,” Daniil Medvedev said (3:12)

Alisa was born in 2022 and turned two last October.

Daniil Medvedev will face Nuno Borges in the fourth round of the Australian Open

Nitto ATP Finals - Day Four (Getty images)

Daniil Medvedev is set to face Portuguese tennis player Nuno Borges in the fourth round of the 2024 Australian Open. The Russian is having a successful run, reaching the round of 16 in this year's tournament after being eliminated in the third round last year by Sebastian Korda.

At the 2024 Australian Open, Medvedev has secured victories over Terence Atmane, Emil Ruusuvuori, and Félix Auger-Aliassime in the first, second, and third rounds, respectively, setting up a round of 16 clash with Borges.

Borges, ranked 69th on the ATP rankings, defeated Maximilian Marterer, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Grigor Dimitrov in the first, second, and third rounds, respectively. Medvedev, currently ranked No. 3, and Borges, have never faced each other on the tour.