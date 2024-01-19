"I’ll teach you tennis any day" - Nick Kyrgios reacts as girlfriend Costeen Hatzi shows off tennis outfits for practice session with Aussie

Nick Kyrgios has expressed his admiration for his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, who posted a video of herself wearing various tennis outfits from a limited edition collection by an Australian activewear company.

Kyrgios and Hatzi have been dating since December 2021 and the two have been very vocal about their relationship on social media. They met online when the tennis star bought a mirror from the latter and fell in love at first sight. Hatzi has supported Kyrgios through his journey, joining him on the road for various tournaments.

Hatzi shared a clip on her Instagram on Thursday, January 18, asking her fans to help her pick an outfit for a tennis session with Kyrgios, who was going to be her coach.

Hatzi showed off four different looks, ranging from a cream-colored tennis dress with navy details to a cream sports bra and navy bolero combo. She paired each outfit with matching racquet club socks and a grey sweater.

Watch the video below:

Kyrgios reposted the video on his Instagram story and wrote:

"I’ll teach you tennis any day 😍😍😍"

Nick Kyrgios on Instagram

The Aussie is not competing in his home Slam for the second year in a row, as he announced in December 2023 that he had to withdraw from the 2024 Australian Open due to a wrist injury.

Nick Kyrgios made his commentary debut for the Tennis Channel during the ATP Finals in Turin in November 2023 and received positive reviews for his insights. He recently made his ESPN and Eurosport debut for the 2024 Australian Open as a guest commentator.

"We have really nice, really good boundaries, and we both respect them" - Nick Kyrgios opens up about his relationship with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi

Costeen Hatzi and Nick Kyrgios at the Citi Open

Nick Kyrgios recently talked about his relationship with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi in a podcast interview.

Kyrgios elaborated on his relationship and the difficulties of navigating it under the constant scrutiny of the media during an episode of the 'What Now? with Trevor Noah' podcast.

"Oh, I mean, first of all, being in a relationship and like it out, I guess for anyone that’s kind of in the limelight, it’s not easy at all. Like, it’s really hard. There’s a lot of eyes on your relationship. There’s a lot of people that have their opinions, and on social media, they're commenting this or that like a lot of garbage that gets kind of fueled into it," Kyrgios said (at 59:20).

Nick Kyrgios added that he and Hatzi get along very well, setting clear boundaries that they both honor.

"I think the best thing about my relationship is that we have really nice, really good boundaries, and we both respect them. We know that trust is really the only currency you have in a relationship. Once you break it, I think it’s really hard, especially in the limelight. Once it’s a little bit broken, it’s really too hard to fix. But she’s just present. I think that’s one thing that I say about my girlfriend," he added.