"I love, adore her" - Boris Becker sings high praises of Billie Jean King, names her as part of 5 "GOATS" that have changed the world of sports

Former World No.1 Boris Becker recently expressed his admiration for Billie Jean King, acknowledging her as one of the greatest athletes who has changed the world of sports. She won a total of 39 Grand Slam titles in her career — 12 in singles, 16 in doubles, and 11 in mixed doubles.

Referring to a CNN special, Becker made a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account about King, calling her an 'absolute icon' for women's sports. The German said she would be on his list of the five greatest players of all time who have changed the world of sports forever.

Becker also encouraged his fans on X to guess the name of the other four 'GOATs'.

“Watching the @CNN special about Billie Jean King and she is an absolute icon for women’s sport! I love and adore her! She would be on my list of the 5 Goats, that changed the world of sport forever… plus her birthday is 22.11.43! Name me the 5 goats 🐐 i am talking about?!?,” Boris Becker tweeted on Tuesday (2 January).

Billie Jean King is also known for her activism in promoting gender equality and advocating for women's rights in sports. The 80-year-old played a crucial role in pushing for equal prize money for men and women in tennis and has been a vocal supporter of various social justice issues.

Tennis tournament and venue bearing Billie Jean King's name

Canada v Czechia at BJK cup

Billie Jean King King retired in 1990 after a 22-year-long career. In 2006, the U.S. Tennis Association announced the renaming of the USTA National Tennis Center, adding King's name to the facility at Flushing Meadows, New York. Today, the 46.5-acre facility is known as the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The Fed Cup was also renamed after her. Initially called the Federation Cup to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the International Tennis Federation in 1963, it was renamed the Fed Cup in 1995.

In September 2020, the competition was renamed to honor King, who won it seven times while representing the USA. Today, it is called the Billie Jean King Cup and is the largest women's tennis competition in the world, featuring over 100 countries.

King was also inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1987. Three years later, she was inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame.