Iga Swiatek arrived in Rome to participate in the 2024 Italian Open soon after her 2024 Madrid Open triumph. Before the tournament begins, she has been enjoying the food in the city.

Swiatek defeated Aryna Sabalenka in a marathon final in Madrid 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7). The Pole saved three championship points to earn her first Madrid Open title.

Due to her packed schedule, she was soon off to Rome, where she notably won her first-ever WTA 1000 title. Before she takes to the court again, she has been taking her time enjoying the delicacies in Rome.

Italy is famous for its food and Swiatek has not been disappointed. She admitted that she has been on an eating spree during her time in Rome.

"Oh, my God, I love the food. I was literally just eating for the last two days," Iga Swiatek said during an Italian Open press conference.

The two-time Italian Open winner added that she loves the tournament and the fans.

"I don't know. I love this tournament. I love the different vibe that it has. The courts, nature that is everywhere. Fans, as well. It's pretty crazy here usually with the fans. They're loud and they're everywhere," Swiatek continued.

Swiatek won the Italian Open in 2021 and 2022. In 2023, she was up against Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals, but unfortunately had to retire at 2-2 in the third set due to a right thigh injury.

Iga Swiatek believes tennis has become a more demanding sport because of the change in speed

Iga Swiatek at the Mutua Madrid Open

This year, several ATP stars, including Carlos Alcaraz and home favorite Jannik Sinner, have pulled out of the Italian Open due to injuries. Daniil Medvedev is also a doubt after sustaining an injury in the Madrid Open quarterfinals.

Ahead of the tournament's start, Iga Swiatek was asked if the clay season has become more demanding. She answered by opining that the sport itself has changed with respect to the pace of play.

"Well, I think overall, sport is more demanding because we play faster. I mean, on the other hand, we're really focused on getting our physicality better," she said.

"Sometimes you have more prevention because of that. On the other hand, everybody is stronger. Everybody is moving little bit better. It's also harder to win matches."

Swiatek will play her first 2024 Italian Open match on Friday, May 10. If she gets through the initial rounds unscathed, she is projected to meet World No. 3 Coco Gauff in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, defending champion Elena Rybakina is slated to take on World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the last four in the other half of the draw.