“I would love lessons from the G.O.A.T.” - Kim Kardashian responds to Serena Williams’ critique of her tennis-themed photoshoot

Kim Kardashian recently sparked a playful exchange with her longtime friend Serena Williams, after the tennis legend critiqued her tennis-themed photoshoot.

Kardashian, who posed on a tennis court in a pink Chanel bikini, admitted that she was not holding the racquet correctly and expressed her desire to learn from the G.O.A.T.

The friendship between Kardashian and Williams dates back over 15 years when Kardashian worked as a closet organizer. However, it also involves some friendly banter, especially when it comes to their respective fields of expertise.

The American posted a series of pictures on her Instagram account, showing off her serve technique and racquet grip. The photoshoot was part of a promotion for her SKIMS brand, which sells shapewear and loungewear.

Williams could not resist commenting on Kardashian’s post and dropped a witty remark. She playfully poked fun at her friend’s racquet grip and offered to give her lessons.

“Literally not how you hold a racquet. Clearly, I have to give you lessons lol,” Williams wrote.

Serena Williams' comment on Kim Kardashian's post

Kardashian addressed the photoshoot in a recent video with GQ, where she explained what was going on in the picture, adding that she would like some tennis lessons from Williams.

“I was walking to the other side. Is there a special way you have to hold a racket just to walk from one side to the other side? I was also out of bounds at that point. But I’m waiting. I would love lessons from the G.O.A.T.,” Kardashian said.

Kim Kardashian presented Serena Williams with the 2023 CFDA "Fashion Icon" award

Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams at the 2023 CFDA Awards

Kim Kardashian recently presented the prestigious 'Fashion Icon' award to Serena Williams at the 2023 CFDA Awards.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America organizes the CFDA Awards every year to celebrate the best in the field. Williams became the first athlete to receive the Fashion Icon Award, joining previous winners like Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Zendaya, and Beyonce.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion wore a black sequin dress custom-made by Thom Browne, which featured a sweetheart neckline, ruched fabric around the skirt, and a long train.

The 42-year-old's ensemble also included eye-catching puff sleeves made of a shiny black material, decorated with glittering crystal embellishments. She accessorized her outfit with the stunning “Fleur de Mer” pave diamond with pearl and cable drop earrings.

Kardashian, on the other hand, chose a black outfit from the clothing brand ‘Chrome Hearts’. The reality star wore a sparkly halter-neck gown with a slit on the side, complimented with a messy bun and nude lips.

