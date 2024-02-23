"I'm a bit of a lone wolf after an intense day" - Emma Raducanu opens up on staying grounded as she discusses her lifestyle and routine

British star Emma Raducanu recently gave her fans a glimpse of her self-care routine and other ways she tries to stay in good health, both mentally and physically.

The 21-year-old returned to the WTA tour in January at the ASB Classic in Auckland after an injury-ridden 2023 season where she played in just 10 matches.

In a recent interview with women's fashion magazine Harper's Bazaar, Raducanu shared that she enjoys spending time alone, reflecting and recharging after a stressful day. She mentioned that she's a lone wolf and admitted that the silence that comes with enjoying her own company helps her stay fresh.

“A big thing for me is spending time alone to wind down. I am a bit of a lone wolf and after an intense day, where I either push myself to the limits training or have many social interactions, I like to spend time alone reflecting and recharging. Being comfortable in my own company and in the silence that comes with it is something that helps me stay fresh," Emma Raducanu said

Since January, when she returned to the tennis court following her recovery from injury, the Brit has secured victories in the first round against Elena-Gabriela Ruse at the ASB Classic, Shelby Rogers at the Australian Open, and Marie Bouzkova at the Abu Dhabi Open.

“At the moment I’m putting in long training days” - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu at the Abu Dhabi Open

In that same interview, the 2021 US Open champion went on to describe her typical day, which begins with reading books and then heading to the court after lunch for another two hours.

“I’m an early riser at the moment, typically around 6 am. I like reading first thing; I’ve got a couple of great books on the go right now. I’ll then set myself up the day ahead. After lunch, I go on court for another two hours and finish with an hour of treatment. It's quite a lot but not much beats the satisfaction you get from it at the end of the day”, Emma Raducanu said

Raducanu is currently ranked No. 250 on the WTA tour, having secured victories in three out of her seven games in 2024. She mentioned that she is dedicating more time to training and adopts an early bedtime routine after preparing her bags for the following day.

“At the moment I’m putting in long training days – double sessions – so by the time I’m back after the gym and my treatment it’s between 6 and 7 pm. So, I’ll have dinner, read again if I have any energy left, and pack my bags for the following day before getting an early night,” Emma Raducanu said

Raducanu's most recent match ended in a first-round defeat against Anhelina Kalinina at the Qatar Open.