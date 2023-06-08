Aryna Sabalenka has shared a positive update about her 2023 Wimbledon participation after her French Open exit. On Thursday, June 8, Sabalenka suffered a heartbreaking semifinal loss to Karolina Muchova, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 7-5, despite being a match point up in the third set. This is the World No. 2’s first Grand Slam loss of 2023, having won the Australian Open.

Aryna Sabalenka was bidding for not only her second Grand Slam title but also Iga Swiatek’s World No. 1 spot at the Parisian event. However, her loss and the Pole’s subsequent win in the semifinals mean that the Belarusian will stay put in her World No. 2 spot come Monday.

Despite the disappointing finish, however, the one-time Grand Slam champion shared a positive update about her grasscourt season. Sabalenka, who was forced to miss the 2022 Wimbledon championships due to her Belarusian nationality, revealed that her UK visa was approved recently, and she will thus be participating in the grasscourt Slam this year.

While the AELTC and LTA had released an official statement in April allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in this year’s Wimbledon, Aryna Sabalenka had earlier expressed doubt over her participation due to a delay in her visa approval.

“Yes, now I have visa. Woohoo. I can celebrate. I'm coming to Wimbledon, which is great news,” Aryna Sabalenka said in her post-match press conference after French Open exit.

The Belarusian, who was a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2021, conveyed that she is excited to make a mark this time around as well.

“I'm super excited. I really like to play there. I really enjoy the atmosphere. I really missed last year Wimbledon, and yeah, just can't wait to come back and show my best tennis,” Sabalenka said.

"I'll be just party hard" – Aryna Sabalenka jokes after French Open 2023 exit

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 French Open

Aryna Sabalenka has a lot of positives to take from her clay court campaign this year. The World No. 2 clinched her second WTA 1000 Madrid Open title and featured in her third straight final at the WTA 500 in Stuttgart.

Additionally, Sabalenka achieved a career-best result at the French Open by making the semifinals. The 25-year-old hadn’t made it past the third round in Paris in any of the previous editions.

Aryna Sabalenka reflected on her campaign and stated that she was expectedly exhausted after two grueling weeks of tennis.

“I think it's normal to feel exhausted after two weeks of playing nonstop and playing on the clay. It's always physical matches,” she said.

The World No. 2 joked that she would be partying hard after the semifinal loss. On a serious note, however, she stated that she would be utilizing the days to rest and recover ahead of the grasscourt season.

“So, I think for the next couple of days I'll be just party hard. Joking,” she said, laughing. “No, I'll rest, recovery, and then, yeah, get back to practicing. Love it.”

Aryna has been a formidable presence since the start of the 2023 season. She has featured in five finals and lifted three titles, including the Australian Open and the Adelaide International 1.

