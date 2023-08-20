Iga Swiatek is looking forward to recharging her batteries after losing to Coco Gauff at the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

Swiatek and Gauff faced off in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open on Saturday, August 19. Heading into the match, the Pole had a 7-0 head-to-head record against the American youngster and was expected to extend it.

However, it wasn't to be as Gauff fought hard to register a 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4 win and advance to her maiden WTA 1000 final.

At a press conference after the match, Swiatek stated that she was running on an empty tank and was looking forward to taking a few days off to rejuvenate herself ahead of her US Open title defense.

"From my perspective, I would say my tank of fuel is pretty empty. Honestly, I'm not even going to kind of regret a lot because I'm happy that I'm going to have days off now," she expressed.

The World No. 1 was gracious in defeat, praising Gauff for her approach. She stated that the 19-year-old's first serve was much better and faster than usual.

"Coco, for sure she played great tennis. I got to check, but I think her first serve was better than most of the matches we played against each other, faster. She played more in, even though she's risking with that speed," Swiatek said.

"I thought, technically, I did everything right. I was kind of surprised that I missed couple of shots. But it happens. She really played a good match, so... It wasn't easy," she added.

Iga Swiatek finished the match with 27 winners and 46 unforced errors, while Gauff hit 18 winners to 37 unforced errors while saving 10 out of 14 break points.

"I knew maybe my typical safe serve wasn't going to work today" - Coco Gauff on her tactical plan against Iga Swiatek

Coco Gauff at the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

Before the 2023 Cincinnati Open, Iga Swiatek has always had an upper hand over Coco Gauff, winning won all 14 sets they played. Their last meeting came in the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open, where Gauff put in one of her best performances against the Pole, only to lose 6-4, 6-2.

Despite the history between the two, Gauff backed herself to play an attacking brand of tennis rather than looking to hide her weaknesses, such as her serve.

"I was telling myself to still go for my serve. I think in the past, she's broken me fairly easy pretty much every match. I knew maybe my typical safe serve wasn't going to work today," Gauff said in a post-match press conference.

"I missed a lot more probably than I'd like to in a normal scenario. But she's one of the best returners. You kind of just have to take your chances," she added.

With her win over the World No. 1, Gauff became just the seventh teenager to make a WTA 1000 final, after Victoria Azarenka, Caroline Wozniacki, Belinda Bencic, Jelena Ostapenko, Bianca Andreescu, and Iga Swiatek. She will lock horns with Roland Garros finalist Karolina Muchova in the Cincinnati final on Sunday, August 20.