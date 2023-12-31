“I’m forced a little” – Iga Swiatek banters about being made to watch men's matches at United Cup, Hubert Hurkacz jokingly apologizes

Iga Swiatek recently joked about being forced by compatriot Hubert Hurkacz to watch men's singles ties at the 2024 United Cup in Perth, Australia.

Poland thumped Brazil 3-0 on Saturday, December 30, on the back of strong performances from Swiatek and Hurkacz in the Group A encounter. Swiatek gave her side a perfect start by downing Beatriz Haddad Maia in straight sets. Hurkacz doubled Poland's lead with a comeback win over Thiago Seyboth Wild.

The duo later paired up to overcome Maia and Marcelo Melo in the mixed doubles bout at the RAC Arena.

Following their triumph on Saturday, the Poles sat down to chat with the media and talked about cheering each other on during the match. Swiatek hilariously took a jibe at her doubles partner for forcing him to watch his tie.

"I'm happy that I'm also able to watch men's singles a little bit. I mean, I can do that in other tournaments as well, but usually you don't find time to do that. Here I'm forced a little bit. I'm kidding," she said smiling.

Hurkacz quickly apologized to the Women's World No. 1.

"Sorry," he replied.

Iga Swiatek later admitted that she enjoyed cheering for her teammates at the United Cup.

"I'm not forced. It's a part of the game here. I'm happy I can see how they play and learn a little bit. I love the team spirit because it's something different. We never have that on tour. We're usually on our own, so it's nice to have other players cheering for you," she said.

Hubert Hurkacz and Iga Swiatek are joined by teammates Katarzyna Kawa, Katarzyna Piter, Daniel Michalski, and Jan Zielinski. The team is led by Swiatek's full-time coach Tomasz Wiktorowski.

"Iga Swiatek brings so much amazing energy" - Hubert Hurkacz

Hubert Hurkacz

During the press conference, Hubert Hurkacz showered praise on Iga Swiatek for her commitment and attitude.

"It's always so much fun to play with the team. We have Tomasz, Iga. Iga brings so much amazing energy. Definitely can learn a lot from her, the way she's playing, the way she's competing," the 26-year-old said. "Just really committed to the game and going after the shots, which really is inspiring. Yeah, and the way she plays in the mixed doubles. I think it's a fun format."

Poland will next take on Spain on Monday, January 1. Hurkacz is slated to take on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, while Iga Swiatek will face Sara Sorribes Tormo.