"I'm glad they didn't wait any longer" - Former tennis player Virginia Skillman on being inducted into North Carolina Tennis Hall of Fame at 92

Virginia Skillman, the pioneer of women’s tennis, will have her legacy inducted into the North Carolina Tennis Hall of Fame.

The 92-year-old trailblazing tennis legend claimed the Georgia State Women’s crown in 1948 when women had minimal access to the arena of sports. She shone through immense setbacks in her journey and become a successful tennis player.

Virginia Dumas Skillman is among the four former tennis icons - Bonnie Vandergrift, Calvin Davis, and Bobby Taylor who will be inducted into the NC Tennis Hall of Fame in January 2024.

"I'm glad they didn't wait any longer," Virginia Skillman jokingly reacted to the news.

Adding to this response she also recalled a friend of hers saying she was overlooked as a tennis star:

"A tennis friend said she thought I had fallen through the cracks, which was fine with me because I was going to have to make a speech," she added.

"I don't think of myself (as a trailblazer), I just enjoyed playing tennis," Skillman said.

Virginia Skillman taught tennis at different schools. She moved to Wilmington with her husband, also a tennis player, and has spent 60 years there

"I played because I love it, and the friendships that I made were great."

Her high school didn’t have a women's team, as girls then hardly played sports. But her passion for tennis didn’t die down as she petitioned her high school’s tennis coach to allow her to play with the boy's team.

"I went to the coach of the boys team and said, 'I think I could make your team and would like to be on the team," Skillman recalled.

Even though her petition wasn’t granted, she competed against the boys in local tournaments and before practice. This strong passion helped her rank the No.1 girls player in the south.

“It was rampant in everything” - Virginia Skillman on sexism

2023 US Open ob Day 1

The 92-year-old legend, standing as the pioneer of women’s tennis, opened up about sexism during her youth. She clinched her way to become the No. 1 girl tennis player in the South even when women’s sports had few opportunities.

She fought her way to earn a name in women’s tennis in the 1930s during her high school days. However, the picture hardly changed in the 50s when she attended the University of Alabama.

There was nominal competition in women’s tennis until 1983 when the NCAA recognized the sport:

"It was rampant in everything," Skillman talked about sexism recalling her young days.

She went on further to explain how she dealt with sexism back in those days.

"You didn't like it, but you sort of took it because that's the way you grew up," Skillman said