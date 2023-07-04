"I'm gonna ask for a raise" - Novak Djokovic jokes about needing compensation for his help in drying the court at Wimbledon 

Novak Djokovic has playfully quipped about deserving some form of compensation for his assistance in drying the court at Wimbledon.

Djokovic cruised to a commanding 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4) victory in the first round against Pedro Cachin on Monday, successfully commencing his Wimbledon title defense. Although the Serb faced a minor setback when he lost his serve in the third game, he swiftly regained control and secured the win in two hours and 11 minutes. It was also his 29th consecutive tour-level win on grass.

After winning the first set, a rain delay of one hour and 29 minutes occurred. Although the roof of Centre Court was closed after the first set, the playing surface remained slippery.

During this time, the 23-time Grand Slam champion took matters into his own hands and assisted the ground staff in drying the court using a towel. He mopped and fanned the grass with a towel while the ground staff employed leaf blowers in their efforts to dry out the court.

During a post-match interview with the Tennis Channel, Novak Djokovic shared it was the first time he had experienced difficulties with the grass not drying properly. He tried to assist in drying the court by using a towel.

The World No. 2 playfully added that he might consider asking Wimbledon for a raise, given his efforts to resolve the issue.

"It was the first time that we had a situation where the grass wasn’t drying. So we kind of went back and forth every 10–15 minutes. I went out with my towel trying to do something. I’m gonna ask Wimbledon for a raise," he said.

"I try to not take any match, any minute that I spend on the court here for granted" - Novak Djokovic on what it means to play at Wimbledon

Following his match against Pedro Cachin, Novak Djokovic expressed his deep gratitude for the opportunity to play on the historic grounds of Wimbledon.

He described it as a dream come true, a childhood aspiration that became a reality in 2011. Each year, as the Serb returns to Wimbledon, he finds himself transported back to those cherished memories.

“It doesn’t get much better than Wimbledon, really, in terms of history and tradition,” he said. “I’ve said it many times throughout my career. Coming to Wimbledon was always the dream, to win it. A childhood dream came true in 2011 and each year I come back I kind of relive those memories and just kind of connect with that young boy that was dreaming in Serbia.”

Djokovic emphasized that he never takes any match or minute spent on the court at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club for granted. He recognizes the immense privilege he has been bestowed with and considers himself truly blessed.

“I try to not take any match, any minute that I spend on the court here for granted. I’m definitely blessed, so it’s a wonderful feeling to be here,” Djokovic added.

Novak Djokovic will face Jordan Thompson in the second round on Wednesday.

