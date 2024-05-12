"I'm more of a lyrics girl, that's why I like Taylor Swift" - Iga Swiatek won over by Kendrick Lamar's 'complicated lyrics' in his feud with Drake

Iga Swiatek has weighed in on the ongoing feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, throwing her support behind the former. She also drew a parallel between her preference for Lamar and her admiration for Taylor Swift.

The feud between Lamar and Drake has not only taken over the internet but has also made its way into the realm of tennis, with the likes of Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, and Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian picking sides between the rappers.

Following her 6-3, 6-4 win over Yulia Putintseva in the third round of the 2024 Italian Open, Swiatek joined Prakash Amritraj on the Tennis Channel and shared her perspective on the feud.

Acknowledging the 22-year-old as a 'Swiftie,' Amritraj inquired about her stance on Kendrick Lamar and Drake's dispute. Although she promptly admitted that she wasn't an expert on rap music, Iga Swiatek shared her preference for Lamar due to his "more complicated" lyrics.

The four-time Grand Slam champion also emphasized her appreciation of lyrical depth in songs, highlighting it as the reason behind her love for Taylor Swift.

"That's a tough one because I'm not an expert in this kind of music. I kinda know, I mean don't take this you know because I'm not an expert but I kinda know that Kendrick has sometimes more complicated lyrics and everthing, so I'm more of a lyrics kinda girl. That's why I like Taylor Swift. So, I'm going to go this way," Iga Swiatek said.

Like Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka also backed Kendrick Lamar in his feud with Drake

Iga Swiatek (L) and Coco Gauff

Iga Swiatek's support for Kendrick Lamar amid his feud with Drake aligned with other tennis players' picks. Amid her Italian Open campaign, Coco Gauff also declared that Lamar was "winning" the rap battle.

The American disclosed that Kendrick Lamar's defense of Serena Williams in his song 'Not Like Us' after Drake dissed the 23-time Grand Slam champion had solidified her allegiance towards him.

"To be honest, yeah, I like Kendrick's songs more. Yeah, I think pretty much everybody I know is leaning towards him. I do like Drake as an artist, as well. But, yeah, as far as like the rap battle that's going on, the rap beef, I think definitely Kendrick is winning," Gauff said in a press conference in Rome.

"Also Drake, like, dissed Serena so I have to go with Kendrick. Kendrick defended her. So, yeah, I have to go with him (smiling)," she added.

Naomi Osaka also expressed her preference for Lamar despite highlighting her "pacifist" tendencies, revealing that she played his song 'Not Like Us' while walking onto the court in Rome.

"You know, I'm a pacifist. I'm a neutral party. However, Kendrick dropped some heat that last song. That last song is amazing, and I played it walking onto the court. Currently I think Kendrick's doing a good job," she said in her press conference.

On the tennis front, Iga Swiatek will continue her Italian Open campaign against Angelique Kerber in the fourth round. Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka are also through to the fourth round of the WTA 1000 event. Gauff will square off against Paula Badosa for a place in the quarterfinals, while Osaka faces Zheng Qinwen.