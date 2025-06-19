"I'm not moving until it's over" - Coco Gauff's father Corey reveals how he made big sacrifice to make his daughter win French Open

Coco Gauff's father, Corey, made a big sacrifice by missing live visuals of her French Open triumph as he was not present in her players' box. The American tennis star defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the final to win her second Grand Slam title.

During the 2025 French Open final, Gauff's player box consisted of her close ones, including her mother, Candi. However, her father's whereabouts were unknown. Earlier, Gauff had opened up about how she avoids having her father in her box due to how nervous he gets watching her play.

For a similar reason, Corey skipped watching his daughter from her box. Instead, he was watching the final on his iPad in the transportation area. During an appearance on Tennis Channel 2's 'Second Serve,' Corey revealed the sacrifice he made to help Coco.

"I kind of parked in the transportation area and I watched on my iPad... The first match point, I start walking to go to the box, and she lost it, and then the next point to give her [Aryna Sabalenka] a break point. So I turned around and I went back and sat in my place. I said, 'I’m not moving until it’s over,'" he said.

Moreover, during the final, Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs, shared about the nervous energy of Corey in the transportation area.

"Cocos mum is awesome and Dad is seriously losing his mind somewhere in the players area, I heard he was in the transportation area watching on tv and was NOT relaxed...lol," Stubbs wrote on X.

Coco Gauff is extremely close to her family, and she thanked her parents in a subsequent interview after her victory. Corey had joined his daughter and her team soon after she earned the winning point in her 6-7, 6-2, 6-4 triumph over Sabalenka.

When Coco Gauff revealed why her father Corey is not present in her player's box

Coco Gauff of the USA - Source: Getty

Speaking to Sky Sports during the 2023 US Open, Coco Gauff shared that her father Corey's "nervous energy" was a key reason behind the decision for him not to sit in her player’s box.

"Yeah, because his nervous energy, because naturally he has been with me my whole life, so I would look at him at the points. Sometimes, I miss a shot, and he would just do like this, and like, something crazy. So, we decided this tournament that we are going to put you somewhere else where we can’t see you, so that way you will still be here," Coco Gauff said.

Her first Grand Slam title came after defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the 2023 US Open. Coincidentally, the Belarusian was on the losing side again as Gauff bagged her second Major at Roland Garros.

Up next, the top stars are gearing up for Wimbledon. Gauff will begin her grass season with a second-round match against Xinyu Wang in Berlin on Thursday, June 19.

