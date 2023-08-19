"I'm a nice kid, I'm naive that way" - Carlos Alcaraz on giving Alexander Zverev advice about beating Daniil Medvedev

Carlos Alcaraz claims that he's a kind-hearted young player and was naive in offering Alexander Zverev suggestions for overcoming Daniil Medvedev

During the 2023 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Zverev mentioned that he received advice from World No. 1 Alcaraz on how to overcome Medvedev.

On August 17, Zverev successfully broke Medvedev's three-match winning streak in their head-to-head matchups, marking his first victory against him since the 2021 ATP Finals

The current ATP world No. 1 informed the Tennis Channel that during their recent 30-minute drive to play golf in Toronto, he had a substantial conversation with Zverev. They discussed strategies, including ways to defeat the 2021 US Open champion.

"The golf course was about 30 minutes away from where we were staying, and in those 30 minutes that we were together, we had a lot of time for talking. We asked each other a few things, and that was one of his questions," Alcaraz said

The German player also pointed out to his friend that the latter had recently achieved a comfortable victory against Daniil Medvedev. He then posed questions regarding the suitable strategy and his approach to the match.

Considering his friendly nature and a touch of innocence, Carlos Alcaraz openly conveyed how he tackled the situation.

“He told me that I had just come off a very comfortable win against Daniil, and he asked me what was the right tactic? How did I do it? And you know, I’m a nice kid… I think I’m a bit naive in that way, so I told him how I approached the match,” Alcaraz said

Zverev had suffered three consecutive losses to Medvedev in 2023, including close matches in Monte-Carlo, Indiana Wells, and the Italian Open. However, their recent encounter in Cincinnati showed a transformed Zverev. His new strategy led to Zverev's 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 triumph and advancement to the Cincinnati Open quarterfinals.

Carlos Alcaraz discusses how he and other tennis players support each other

Carlos Alcaraz Western & Southern Open - Day 6

The current ATP top-ranked player, Carlos Alcaraz, has maintained a flawless record against Daniil Medvedev this season, not dropping a single set.

This includes a dominant 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win at Wimbledon, where he clinched his second Grand Slam title. Additionally, his willingness to share his strategies is evident, with Zverev disclosing how Alcaraz readily provided guidance upon his request.

He elaborated by stating that the process is akin to what many players do – seeking advice from fellow competitors when they have inquiries.

It's a reciprocal exchange of information. Despite having their own support team and coaches, each player has their unique match preparation methods. Nevertheless, he emphasized that whenever someone approaches him with questions, he remains open and forthcoming in sharing his insights.

“It’s the same as with a lot of players, if I have a question, I ask my peers and they ask me as well, and I tell them. At the end of the day, he has his own team and he has his coach, his own way of preparing for matches…

“But yeah, when someone asks me, I tell them what I’m feeling,” Carlos Alcaraz