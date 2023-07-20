"I'm OK with that!" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian jokes about being known as the 'best pancake artist in the world'

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian is not only a successful entrepreneur and a supportive spouse, but also a talented pancake artist.

The Reddit co-founder recently shared a video of TMZ hosts admiring his pancake-making skills and joked that he might be more famous for his breakfast creations than his online platform Reddit.

Ohanian has been making pancakes for his daughter Olympia for a couple of years. He often posts videos and pictures of his artistic pancakes, showing off his ability to make cartoon characters, animals, and various other things.

On Wednesday, July 19, Ohanian tweeted a video of TMZ hosts discussing his pancake art on their show. The hosts were amazed by his skill and called him one of the best pancake artists in the world.

"Her husband, that Alexis guy, who started Reddit, he's the best pancake artist I've ever seen in the world. He always posts the pancakes he makes for his daughter, and he can make any cartoon character just by hand," the host said.

Ohanian shared the video and captioned it -

“At this rate, I’ll be known more for creating #PapaPancakes than @reddit— and I’m OK with that!”

Ohanian has previously revealed that his father started the pancake tradition in his family and that he wanted to continue it with Olympia. He also said that making pancakes was a way of spending quality time with his daughter and showing her his love.

Serena Williams, who is one of the greatest tennis players of all time, has also joined in on the fun and humorously challenged her husband’s pancake supremacy by posting a video making a simple round pancake.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gives a cute makeover to daughter Olympia

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian in the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently shared an adorable photo of himself giving their daughter Olympia a makeover. Olympia looked a bit grumpy as she patiently waited for the makeover to be completed.

Ohanian likened the situation to being stuck with a slow hairdresser, which can be annoying, but he assured his daughter that he was doing his best to make the process enjoyable.

"When you're stuck with the new guy at the salon. And he's taking too damn long. I'm trying, Jr," captioned Alexis Ohanian.

