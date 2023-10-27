"I'm not ready to be the best in history" - When Rafael Nadal commented on his chances of becoming the tennis GOAT

Rafael Nadal has showcased his humble attitude throughout the years. Although the Spaniard has put together one of the most astounding resumes in tennis history, he has never boasted of his achievements.

Nadal's grounded nature has come to the fore in his press conferences the most. Whenever the media asks suggestive questions that would push him towards an overzealous response, he always sets the record straight and gives a rather simple answer.

Thus, it didn't come as a surprise to many when Rafael Nadal talked down his chances of becoming the greatest tennis player of all time 13 years ago at the 2010 US Open. During his press conference after an opening-round victory over Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin, the Spanish bull was probed by the American tennis media on his GOAT aspirations.

In his response, the then-24-year-old claimed that he wasn't "ready to be the best in the history", before suggesting that many players had a plausible shot at the title.

"For me? I never thought about that. I think I am not ready to be the best of the history. I think is not the right moment to talk about that, seriously. Because I have 24 and a half, a little bit less - 24 and a few months years old - so talk about the history when one player is playing is difficult, no?" he said.

The Spaniard also expressed satisfaction with his achievements at that point of his career. However, he conceded in the same breath back then that winning more titles in the future wasn't a guarantee.

"I am very happy, eight Grand Slams, Olympics, 18 Masters 1000. I am probably in one part of the history of tennis, no, so I am very happy with that. Now everything is to win. I don't know if I gonna have the chance to keep winning Grand Slams. I gonna try for sure. But being the best of the history is almost impossible," he added.

Rafael Nadal held the record for most Major titles won by a male player in 2022

The Spanish bull poses with the 2022 Australian Open trophy

Of course, Rafael Nadal's forecast regarding his career was a bit misguided in hindsight. During the 2010s, the Spaniard was marginally the second-best player after his archrival Novak Djokovic in terms of big titles; he won 13 Major and 21 ATP Masters 1000 titles in the previous decade.

Nadal continued in the same vein in the 2020s, beating Djokovic himself in the summit clash of Roland Garros. More remarkably, he finally tied Roger Federer's record Majors tally of 20 with his title victory.

The Matador struggled with his chronic foot injury the following year, though, casting a shadow of doubt over whether he could still compete at the top of the game.

Rafael Nadal had other plans whilst making his comeback in 2022. He triumphed at the Australian Open against all odds, overcoming a two-set deficit to defeat Daniil Medvedev in the title clash. With his triumph, the Spaniard became the only male player to have won 21 Major titles.

Nadal won his 22nd Major title at the French Open in June. Father time, however, seemingly caught up with him, as evidenced by the hip and abdomen injuries he has suffered from since then.

His rival Djokovic has also become the sole record-holder for most Majors won by a male player in his absence, taking home the 2023 Australian Open, the 2023 French Open, and the 2023 US Open titles.

