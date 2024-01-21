"I'm really sorry to everyone that I disappointed" - Mirra Andreeva apologizes to fans after failing to qualify for Australian Open quarterfinals

Russian tennis prodigy Mirra Andreeva has apologized to her supporters after failing to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2024.

Andreeva lost to 2021 French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova on Sunday, 21 January, at John Cain Arena in Melbourne despite taking the lead. She capitalized on Krejcikova's 20 unforced errors in the opening set to go 1-0 up.

Krejcikova, however, fought her way into the match by notching up 14 winners against Andreeva's four in the second set and leveled the score. She doubled down in the deciding set, induced 12 unforced errors from her opponent, and clinched a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win in two hours and two minutes.

Mirra Andreeva accepted her defeat gracefully as she apologized to her fans at the post-match press conference in Melbourne.

"I hope that next year I will be able to be back and play again with this amazing crowd. Today there was a lot of people who was cheering for me. I'm really sorry to everyone that maybe I disappointed you a bit. I'm sure that the next match here I will try to be at my best level, to make you happy," the 16-year-old said.

The Russian matched her best Grand Slam performance by making it as far as the fourth round at the Australian Open. She had previously played in the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2023.

Mirra Andreeva: "There is a lot of positive things to take from Australian Open"

During the press conference, Mirra Andreeva weighed in on the positives of her Australian Open 2024 run. She said:

"It's always very special to be -- doesn't matter which Grand Slam. But Melbourne is also very special. It was just my third time here but second time playing on these courts. First times playing on this big courts and the stadiums.

"As I said, there is a lot of positive things to take from here. I just love Melbourne. I love being here. I love being in this atmosphere. I love playing on these courts."

The 16-year-old recorded her biggest success by dispatching sixth-seed Ons Jabeur in straight sets with a bagel in the second round at Rod Laver Arena. Before that, she had downed Bernarda Pera from the United States of America.

In the third round, Mirra Andreeva stitched an incredible comeback against France's Diane Parry. She defeated Parry after losing the first set and then trailing 5-1 in the third on Friday, January 19.