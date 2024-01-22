"I'm tired... but not dead" - Alexander Zverev responds after Carlos Alcaraz claims German will find it 'tough' to win Australian Open QF

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev have set up a thrilling quarterfinal clash at the 2024 Australian Open.

It is Zverev’s third time reaching the quarterfinals at the Melbourne Slam, while Alcaraz is making his last eight debut this year. The former outlasted Cameron Norrie 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(3) to book his spot. He previously scored wins over Alex Michelsen, Lukas Klein and Dominik Koepfer.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, has had a relatively smooth-sailing campaign so far. The Spaniard defeated Richard Gasquet, Lorenzo Sonego and Shang Juncheng before defeating Miomir Kecmanovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 in the fourth round.

Following his convincing win over Kecmanovic, the World No. 2 suggested that he fancies his chances in the upcoming quarterfinal, more so because of Alexander Zverev’s tight clashes.

"I think, playing at this level, I will have my chances. Obviously as I saw he has played tough matches as well. Five sets; tiebreak in the fifth set. So I think it’s gonna be tough for him," Carlos Alcaraz said in his on-court interview.

"I remember, in US Open [2023] he was struggling the runs before coming to my match. He wasn’t 100 percent in the US Open. So I hope to play a very tough match against him. I love playing against Sascha," he added, recalling their previous Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Alexander Zverev responded to Alcaraz’s statements by agreeing that the Spaniard is 'fresher' than him. However, the German quickly added that he felt alright and was not completely exhausted like he was in New York.

"For sure. If you play less, you are fresher, but I feel okay. I'm not like the US Open where I was completely dead and where I feel like I'm physically exhausted," the World No. 6 said in his Australian Open press conference.

"I'm tired, for sure, because I played 7-6 in the fifth set again two times out of the last three matches, but I'm not dead. I'm not completely exhausted. I'm not in the same physical state I was in the US Open," he reiterated.

Alexander Zverev on Australian Open QF against Carlos Alcaraz: "I expect it to be very different"

Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2023 US Open

In the 2023 US Open quarterfinal, Alexander Zverev was defeated by Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets. It is worth noting that the German was coming on the back of a late-night five-set thriller against Jannik Sinner, where the duo also battled extreme heat.

The former World No. 2 said that he expects a different quarterfinal at the Australian Open.

"I expect it to be very different, to be honest," he said in the same presser.

Zverev also noted that playing a prime-time match in the Rod Laver Arena would likely bring out the best in him.

"I also think that coming out on the Rod Laver Arena at 7 p.m. for a quarterfinal match against the No. 2 player in the world, that gives you energy, as well. I hope it's going to be a very fun, entertaining match," he said.

Alexander Zverev leads Carlos Alcaraz 4-3 in their head-to-head. The German is in pursuit of his maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. Meanwhile, the Spaniard is chasing his third Major after the 2022 US Open and 2023 Wimbledon.