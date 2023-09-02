"I heard that even 30 minutes before a final, Roger Federer could chat and be relaxed, but I'm a different person" - Iga Swiatek

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who dispatched her best friend Kaja Juvan in a stunning 6-0, 6-1 victory in the third round of the US Open on Friday, spoke candidly about the differences in her approach to tennis as compared to tennis legend Roger Federer.

She emphasized the need for her to stay laser-focused during matches, a contrast to Federer's more relaxed demeanour. Swiatek said during the post-match press conference:

"Roger Federer seems to have embraced everything on tour as mainly fun"

She added:

"I also heard from other people that even 30 minutes before a final, he could chat and be relaxed. But I'm a different person. I need to really stay in the zone and bubble and be focused. It was nice to hear about the other perspective."

Iga Swiatek also commented on her transition to playing on the louder American courts like Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I remember last year my main focus was not to get distracted because you can see all the celebrities," she said.

In a frank admission, Swiatek acknowledged that she wasn't always as focused in her early career.

"That was one of the main reasons I wanted to work with a mental coach or sports psychologist," she revealed. "I knew there was a lot I could change."

Her ongoing relationship with sports psychology appears to have paid dividends. She's consistently shown a knack for maintaining her level of play and keeping her emotions in check, even when facing her best friend in a high-stakes match.

Her meticulous preparation also extends to her schedule, which she credited her coaching team for managing efficiently.

"They are giving me usually one more day [off] than I had when I was younger," she said. "It really helped me to have more energy till the end of the season."

In regards to playing against power hitters like Jelena Ostapenko, Swiatek commented:

"You never know what to expect. But I kind of accept that, you know, all these players are going to play the best tennis against me. I felt that a couple of times already."

Iga Swiatek aims for first win over Jelena Ostapenko in upcoming US Open fourth round

Iga Swiatek hits a forehand at US Open

As the US Open 2023 enters Day 7, tennis enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the fourth-round clash between World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and Jelena Ostapenko.

Interestingly, Ostapenko holds a 3-0 head-to-head advantage against the Polish star, last defeating her in February 2021 at the Dubai Championships, a tournament that the Latvian subsequently won.

Iga Swiatek's loss to Ostapenko in 2021 marked the onset of her impressive 37-match winning streak, which elevated her to the top position in the world rankings. Since that loss, the two players have never encountered each other on tour, making the upcoming match at the US Open all the more intriguing.

Ostapenko has remained unbeaten against Swiatek, and notably, she is the only player who has faced the Pole more than once and yet to lose to her.

While there were several instances where a rematch seemed likely, including projected meetings at tournaments in Miami, Roland Garros, and Cincinnati in 2022, Ostapenko fell short each time.

Iga Swiatek, too, had her share of near misses in 2023, including potential clashes at the Australian Open and Rome, where she lost to Elena Rybakina on both occasions.

Following her quick third-round win over her best friend Kaja Juvan, Iga Swiatek indicated that she's evolved her game to better contend with heavy hitters like Ostapenko.

On the other side, Ostapenko said that she feels less burdened by expectations when playing as the underdog, which could be the case in the upcoming match.

Both players have won the Roland Garros title and are looking forward to renewing their rivalry. Ostapenko aims to achieve the significant feat of reaching at least the quarterfinals in all four Grand Slams with a win.

