Chris Evert has admitted to crying during her viewing of golf’s recently concluded Masters Tournament.

The Masters Tournament, played in Augusta, Georgia, is one of the four major championships in professional golf. The 2023 edition of the tournament took place from April 6-9. Spanish professional golfer Jon Rahm claimed his second major championship trophy at the event after his previous victory at the 2021 U.S. Open.

Evert stated that her emotions were running high as she watched the final round of the championship, when a neck-and-neck battle saw Rahm outperform American Brooks Koepka, who was initially leading the ultimate round.

"It gets me nervous when the commentators start taking it for granted Rahm has the title… i mean, he more than likely will, but…" Chris Evert wrote on social media.

Evert also stated that, despite not being acquainted with the competitors, she cried tears of joy watching the golfers succeed. The 68-year-old said that her tearing up wasn’t a usual occurrence, as she confessed that she hardly cried during her victories as a tennis player.

The American further congratulated Jon Rahm on his win and shared her admiration for the Masters Tournament, calling the event “special.”

"I don’t know these golfers, but for some reason I cry when they win….and I never cried when I won… The @TheMasters is so special. Good job @CBSSports," she wrote.

"Ohhh, and congrats to Jon Rahm, I was pulling for you!!!" she added.

"I wish maybe that I could have savored the moment a little bit more" – When Chris Evert confessed to lacking emotions during tennis retirement

Chris Evert at the 1989 US Open

True to her confession of not being emotional about her own victories, Chris Evert was known for her stoic personality on the court and famously earned the nickname - "The Ice Maiden."

Interestingly, the 18-time Grand Slam champion maintained a similar demeanor even during her retirement at the 1989 US Open. However, when Evert revisited the day of her retirement, she confessed to regretting her low-key approach to it.

"I retired at the U.S. Open. It’s like I just waved and walked off the court and that was it. So, I thought it was pretty low-key," she said.I"I wish maybe that I could have savored the moment a little bit more and really looked at the fans and maybe been a little more emotional about it and felt a little bit more."

Evert had previously revealed that she isn’t as stone-cold in real life as she behaved on the tennis court. She admitted that it was her father and coach, Jimmy Evert, who influenced her on-court persona in order to gain a mental advantage over her opponents – an advice she cherishes despite having a few regrets.

