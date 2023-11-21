"I never put him in charge of anything ever again" - Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle jokes about American's Christmas tree disaster

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently shared a hilarious story about how his boyfriend messed up their first Christmas tree. She revealed that when they started dating, she entrusted him with the task of getting a festive tree, but he came back with a tiny "Charlie Brown hobbit tree" that made her regret her decision.

The couple has been dating since mid-2020 and often share their moments online. She shared a picture of the tree in question, which was a small and skinny artificial silver tree that barely had any ornaments. According to Riddle, the tree was reminiscent of the iconic "Charlie Brown Christmas Tree" from the classic Peanuts comic strip and animated special.

In her latest Instagram story on Monday, November 20, Riddle recounted how Fritz failed to impress her with his Christmas tree choice, and called it a "hobbit tree", implying that it was too small for their home.

"Also set up Christmas decorations this morning and just thinking about how when Taylor and I first started dating I put him in charge of getting a Christmas tree and he got this 3 ft feeble Charlie Brown hobbit tree and I never put him in charge of anything ever again," Riddle wrote on Instagram.

The couple recently shared pictures from their recent trips to Las Vegas, where they witnessed the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, a spectacular night race that took place on a street circuit along the Las Vegas Strip.

"We out here," Fritz captioned one of his Instagram stories.

Taylor Fritz aims for another United Cup triumph in 2024 season debut

Taylor Fritz will begin his 2024 season by competing in the United Cup, the mixed-team event that debuted in 2023. Fritz will lead Team USA, which also includes Jessica Pegula, Alycia Parks, and others in the second edition of the tournament, which will take place in Sydney from December 29, 2023, to January 7, 2024.

Fritz, currently ranked No. 10 in the world, will hope to replicate his success from the inaugural United Cup, where he clinched the title for his country with a win over Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the final. The 26-year-old defeated the Italian in straight sets, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6).

Fritz was one of the standout performers of the United Cup, winning four of his five singles matches and contributing to the team’s dominant performance throughout the event. Jessica Pegula also finished with a 4-1 record, while Frances Tiafoe and Madison Keys were unbeaten with a 5-0 record.

Taylor Fritz will be aiming to use the United Cup as a springboard for his 2024 campaign, which will include the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year.