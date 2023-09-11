Daniil Medvedev has hinted that playing in the same era as Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal hasn't helped him in his bid to win the biggest titles that tennis has to offer.

Medvedev has faced Nadal in the finals of Grand Slams twice (2019 US Open and 2022 Australian Open) and lost both times. He finished as the runner-up to Djokovic twice in the finals of Majors — at the 2021 Australian Open and the 2023 US Open.

The Russian's only Slam title to date came at the 2021 US Open when he upset the odds to beat Djokovic in straight sets in the championship match.

Speaking in the trophy presentation ceremony after his defeat to the 36-year-old at the New York Major on Sunday, September 10, Medvedev looked back on his win against the Serbian at the same venue two years ago and called it the "pinnacle" of his career.

“I don't know [what this matchup means to me] because from one side I can say and that's really I find this amazing that I beat Novak in the Grand Slam final. So that's probably at this moment the pinnacle of my career,” he said.

The World No. 3 also recalled how he came close to winning four other Major titles, only to be stopped by either Djokovic or Nadal.

“And at the same time maybe [if] he and Rafa didn't exist, well that's not possible, I played five finals against them and I only managed to win one. So I don't know if it's good or bad,” Medvedev added.

“He pushes me to be better” - Daniil Medvedev on Novak Djokovic's kind nature

2023 US Open

Daniil Medvedev also touched upon how Novak Djokovic wasn't just a great player but also a good human being. He recalled their first meeting and how the Serbian treated him with kindness despite the Russian being ranked around 500 in the world at the time.

“He pushes me to be better and I said this one time and in Australia, but I'm gonna say it again because it's a different city, new people. The first [time] we met when I was probably [ranked] 500 in the world and he was super kind to me. Nothing special, but he treated me as a normal person,” he said.

Medvedev said that Djokovic continues to be kind to him and applauded him for not changing despite achieving a lot of success in his career.

“I was surprised, I was like ‘Wow, that's amazing’, and he still does [the same], nothing [has] changed, 24 or 30 or 12 Grand Slams, nothing changes. And I think thats something great about the person you can say,” he added.

