"I have to be prepared to do war again" - Carlos Alcaraz sounds caution ahead of 2024 Australian Open 4R clash with Miomir Kecmanovic

Carlos Alcaraz is hoping to bring his best form to the table when he takes on Miomir Kecmanovic in the fourth round of the 2024 Australian Open.

After a straight-sets win against veteran Richard Gasquet and a four-set defeat of Lorenzo Sonego, Alcaraz took on Juncheng Shang in the third round on Saturday, January 20. He won the first two sets before the 18-year-old retired due to injury.

The Spaniard, who has made it to the fourth round in Melbourne for the first time in his career, will next play against Kecmanovic. The two have met once before, in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Miami Open. The Serbian put up a tough fight, winning the first set before going down 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(5).

With the two set to lock horns at Melbourne Park, Alcaraz said that he would have to be at his best if he wanted to progress to the quarterfinals.

"I know that Kecmanovic had a few games to five sets [at the 2024 Australian Open], so I think it's going to be better for me coming into the match. But I remember that match in 2022 in Miami. He played an unbelievable game. Myself as well," he said at a press conference.

"I think it's going to be the same war. He has beaten big guys here in this tournament, so I have to be prepared to do war again. Hopefully to take in three sets, but no, nobody knows. I play my best level if I want to move on, so let's see how it's going to be," he added.

"I'm focused to do the right things" - Carlos Alcaraz on his goals for the 2024 season

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the 2024 Australian Open.

Carlos Alcaraz had a fairly successful 2023 season, with his maiden Wimbledon Championships title (his second Grand Slam) being the highlight.

The Spaniard also successfully defended a Masters 1000 title (Madrid Open) for the first time, becoming the youngest player to do so since Rafael Nadal at Monte-Carlo and Rome in 2005-06. Overall, he ended the year with a 65-12 win-loss record.

Alcaraz, who lost some form towards the end of 2023, is aiming to maintain his high standards throughout the season this time around.

"That's a goal, to maintain my level during the whole season. Probably after Wimbledon, I lost a few games that I had not to lose, but obviously this is tennis, everything can happen. But, yeah, I fell in that side," he said.

"I'm just focused to do the right things, probably the good things that I did last year, and improve the things that I did wrong. I hope to do it as same as 2023. The second part of the year is to maintain my good level and see how it's going to be," he added.